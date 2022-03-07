You probably noticed my column was missing from last Monday’s paper. Please know that I had every intention of writing one while on a return trip to California after Bridget, Pattie and I spent the February school vacation week with close friends.
My plan had been to use the more than seven hours on the plane to catch up on the digital editions of this newspaper I hadn’t a chance to read before and while we were away and offer my thoughts on some of the articles.
I was wrong. A long week that included late nights left me incapable of accomplishing that task, although I was able to catch up on those papers.
The rest of this space is made up of opinions I had planned to share with you last week.
I am of the opinion that conservatives will use the current inflation rate for reestablishing policies that result in “trickle-down economics” and more money for the rich.
I am of the opinion that it is fair to label the most liberal members of the Democrat Party as the “radical left.” It is also fair to call the ultra-conservatives in the Republican Party the “racist right.”
I am of the opinion that the Supreme Court should rule gerrymandering of any kind unconstitutional.
I am of the opinion that we follow the start of daylight savings time by adding another hour that starts on the last Sunday in June and ends the Sunday of Labor Day weekend. Called “Double Daylight Savings Time,” the extra hour would allow Americans to take full advantage of the good weather during the summer months. It would also allow me to remain on the golf course until after 9 p.m.
I am of the opinion that Adam Scanlon may run unopposed in his bid for re-election. I’ve spoken to a number of residents from his district — including Republicans — and they are more than pleased with the work of their freshman representative.
I am of the opinion that the people overheard saying “we won” while leaving a local school committee meeting after members voted to no longer require face coverings inside school buildings are delusional. The progress made against COVID-19 was in spite of the actions of those non-believers in science.
I am of the opinion that the two Foxboro High School students accused of attacking a transgender student from North Attleboro High School should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. The same goes to the people who abandoned a puppy along North’s Draper Avenue last weekend.
I am of the opinion that the City of Attleboro was lucky to have had Velma Cook, who passed away this winter, chair their Tricentennial Committee in 1994. The events she helped organize included a New Year’s gala featuring Attleboro’s own Ray Conniff, a parade worthy of the milestone and the best fireworks I’ve ever seen.
I am of the opinion that Attleboro residents will reject a call to have the city council appoint a city manager. I have to believe that the fact that residents are responsible for choosing their leader is why Attleboro’s elections consistently draw larger turnouts than area towns.
I am of the opinion that it is easier to make the honor roll today than it was when I was in high school based on the number of names listed in this paper at the end of every semester. I have to believe if it would save on the cost of ink if the students who failed to make honors were listed instead.
I am of the opinion that current Attleboro High Principal Bill Runey will bring the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District to new heights. I’ve known Bill since he arrived from South Carolina and have been impressed at how he has raised school spirit at Bishop Feehan and Attleboro high schools.
I am of the opinion that “Snoopy” would be a good mascot for Attleboro High School even though he wasn’t a bombardier. I’m also OK with keeping the bald eagle on the sidelines at the school’s events.
I want to close with a thank you to Athletic Director Mark Houle and everyone at AHS for allowing me the honor of announcing the starting lineups before Friday’s state tournament game. It was fitting that I was able to play the song “True Colors” after the last event to be held in the gym.