Regular readers of this newspaper may have noticed that my column didn’t appear in this space the past two Mondays. Assembling more than 165 consecutive hours of Attleboro vs. North Attleboro football replays and planning for Thursday’s celebration of the 100th game on North TV dominated my schedule.
As a result, I wasn’t able to compile my annual list of things I am thankful for, until today.
I am thankful to be able to contribute to one of the best local daily newspapers in the business. The paper may be thinner than most of us remember, but we can be assured that the area’s most important stories will always be covered.
I am thankful that I work with three skilled individuals in Chris Miller, Jared Ware and Kevin Daggett. Although our fulltime staff has been reduced by a third since the start of the year, the talent and dedication of the three have allowed us to continue to provide the residents of North Attleboro and Plainville programming second to none.
I am thankful for the decision made by Attleboro Athletic Director Mark Houle and school officials to allow Thursday’s game to be shown live on North TV and Attleboro’s AACS. It was a boost at a time when local cable needs it the most.
I am thankful for the relationship North TV has with local athletic directors like North Attleboro’s Kurt Kummer, King Philip’s Gary Brown, Bishop Feehan’s Christian Schatz and Tri-County’s Sara Martin. They do everything they can to help us showcase the talents of their student-athletes.
I am thankful that the MIAA implemented power rankings and statewide playoffs for all sports. Fourteen of the 16 teams playing in Super Bowls at Gillette Stadium are from eastern Mass. The new format may require more travel, especially in the early rounds, but it more equitable than the past system which allowed teams from the central and western parts of the state to advance to the title game having played two or three less tournament games.
I am thankful for the town leaders I deal with in North Attleboro and Plainville. Michael Borg and Justin Pare are just two of the many North Attleboro officials North TV works with on a daily basis. Both are understanding of the financial obstacles we face moving forward. The same can be said for Plainville’s Brian Noble, Brian Kelly and other town employees and boards.
I am thankful for Attleboro High School’s Blue Pride Bistro for the pumpkin pie, cranberry bread and pumpkin bread they made for our Thanksgiving dinner. Attleboro residents should be proud of the program and instruction offered by the high school’s culinary department. I can’t wait to see what they’ll be able to do when the new high school building opens next fall.
I am thankful for the men and women who made up the jury in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial. The video of Arbery’s murder reminded me of Arthur Haley’s “Roots” more than four decades ago.
I am thankful that I live in Massachusetts and not Wisconsin where 18-year-olds like Kyle Rittenhouse can walk through a downtown carrying a semi-automatic rifle. The state was also the home of the holiday parade where six people died when a driver plowed through musicians, dancers and onlookers. Is it something in the water?
I am thankful that I am an independent or unenrolled voter and have no allegiance to the two-party system that is destroying this country. Those of you who are Democrats or Republicans need to wake up and tell your party leaders to be less concerned about staying in power and care more about what is good for America.
I am thankful to have great friends and family. It’s been said that nuts make the sundae special and the same can be said about the friends and families in my life.
I am thankful to live in a house with two wonderful women. My wife Pattie helps make every day special and my daughter Bridget always makes me proud to be her dad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.