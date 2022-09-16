Whether in response to other drivers on my way to and from work or trying to figure out how the Red Sox and Patriots are going to become powers again, I often find myself shaking my head in disbelief. As you’ll see below, there are a quite a few reasons why that’s been happening recently.
I can’t believe cement is being used on the new sidewalks on Route 123 leading to Route 1 in South Attleboro while pavement was the choice across from the new high school on Rathbun Willard Drive. Why the city chose to cut corners so near a facility every Attleboro taxypaper can’t take pride in is beyond my reasoning.
I can’t believe landscape architects don’t design the front of buildings like the new AHS with artificial turf instead of natural grass. Although the cost would certainly be higher initially, it would more than pay for itself over time and look much better since it doesn’t need watering, mowing and won’t die when students consistently cut across a path. Triple Play Car Wash in South Attleboro has had it for years in the area abutting Route 1 and it still looks great.
I can’t believe the attendance at some of the community events in the area’s downtowns this summer. From Attleboro’s Expo for the Senses to this Wednesday’s North Attleboro Block Party, residents have turned out in droves. The only drawback I see is when organizers invite food trucks. I thought the purpose of bringing people downtown was to promote and support the local businesses and not the ones who roll out of town after the event with money that would have been spent in the town’s restaurants.
I can’t believe how much the YMCA has changed since I was a youngster playing basketball in the small gym of the North Main Street facility. I have been working with the Hockomock Area YMCA in promoting their 50th anniversary and am amazed by the work they do to benefit the communities they serve. Cancer supports groups, food pantries, nutrition classes, scholarships and more are all part of their commitment to those in need. They truly embrace the “C” in their name. For those of you who don’ remember, the “C” is short for Christian.
I can’t believe a reader of this page ridiculed the fact that I’m worried about climate change and its impact on our planet. A local pastor wrote in a letter to the editor of this newspaper last week, “Man presumptuously and arrogantly believes he’s able to affect and control climate change.” I have to wonder if he thinks God is particularly pleased with mankind’s destruction of the home he created for us.
I can’t believe Helena Buonanno Foulkes listened to the advisors who told her to run negative advertising in her race against Rhode Island Gov. Daniel McKee. The positive TV commercials promoting her business experience at CVS were convincing, although I have a hard time believing she was instrumental in doing away with the sale of cigarettes while having nothing to do with the profits made from the sale of opioids. I also think McKee’s commercials with his 94-year-old mother were a factor.
I can’t believe that I’m the only one who looks to see if a judge was appointed by a Democrat or a Republican when reading stories about controversial rulings. I’ve written it before and I’ll write it again until members of the two major parties admit that their partisan views are destroying this country.
I can’t believe how poorly Van Morrison treated his band and audience during his Boston concert held on the Saturday of Labor Day weekend. The tickets to see the Northern Irish legend and knight were a birthday present for my wife. In spite of the fact they were selling “Moondance” T-shirts at the concession stands, he never played the smash hit and only played a handful of songs from his greatest hits’ album. He also never interacted with the audience, was constantly dressing down his band between songs and didn’t play an encore.