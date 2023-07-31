Based on the comments I read on social media and letters to the editor appearing in this newspaper, it’s obvious last week’s column struck a nerve with a handful of readers due to my use of the word “troll” to describe posters on Facebook who recently attacked North Attleboro officials for the implementation of the town’s new solid waste program.
It’s important to note that I actually looked up the definition of the word before using it to make sure I was using it in the correct context.
This what I found on the Merriam-Webster website: “To antagonize (others) online by deliberately posting inflammatory, irrelevant, or offensive comments or other disruptive content.”
“It’s a scam.” “We’ve got a bunch of clowns running the town.” “The bins are a joke just like the people who approved them.” And “Who the hell approved the size of these?” are a sampling of the posts I was referring to last week.
Let’s see. They were all online, deliberately posted, inflammatory, and offensive. I would say Merriam-Webster’s definition applies, wouldn’t you?
I actually applaud people who have the courage to speak out when they disagree with new policies or fees set by local officials.
It is the right of every resident to voice his or her opinion. Objections need to be based on facts., however.
That wasn’t the case on Facebook when the new 35-gallon trash bins were delivered to North Attleboro residents two weeks ago.
The people posting negative comments either didn’t know or chose to ignore the decision to go with 35-gallon bins was based on data collected over many years. That data showed the majority of North Attleboro households would be able to fit their weekly trash into the bin. The state will also be reimbursing the town for $260,000 of the cost of purchasing bins that size, rather than residents having to pick up the entire tab.
Isn’t the job of paid and unpaid officials to do what is best for the majority and not the vocal minority? If so, they did their job?
Larger bins, although convenient to some, would have cost everyone else more. The extra cost for the elderly, who will only fill the 35-gallon bin once every two or three weeks, would’ve been grossly unfair.
The negative comments posted the previous week is why I made it a point to drive around North Attleboro last week, the first time the bins were used, to see if the data officials used in opting for the 35-gallons bins was accurate.
It was.
The study of tonnage history was correct, as approximately only a fourth of the households I passed needed one of the town’s orange or blue bags in addition to their bin.
One of those houses that didn’t need the extra space was where one of the negative posters lived.
After mocking the size of the bins multiple times, the poster was able to fit all of his family’s weekly trash inside.
I also discovered that North Attleboro isn’t the only community to go with the 35-gallon bins.
Pattie and I went shopping over the weekend at the Village Outlets, a route that took us through Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville and Wrentham. We spotted at least one or two bins in front of houses in each community.
Can you guess the sizes?
Attleboro? 35 gallons. North Attleboro? 35 gallons. Plainville? 35 gallons. Wrentham? 35 gallons.
Clarification
North Attleboro’s new solid waste program was actually approved by the town’s board of public works and not the town council.
The town council’s vote was required only because of the length of the contract. The town’s legislative branch is required to approve any contract of more than three years and the new contract with Waste Management is for five years.
A few people I met last week felt the headline above last week’s column , “Put up or shut up all you trolls,” was inflammatory.
For the record, reporters and columnists do not write headlines. Editors do.
Had that been the case, I would have used: “Online trash talking goes too far.”
Thank you
I played in Friday’s Attleboro Area Golf Association qualifying round in hopes of playing in next month’s City Open. Although I didn’t qualify, I thoroughly enjoyed myself.
The members of the AAGA never fail to amaze me. New canopies, imprinted with the association’s name and logo, are the latest addition to their tournaments and were set up on the first tees of Heather Hill’s north, middle and south courses. They also added new table covering with the same information.
The members of the board — all volunteers — were at the course before 6 a.m. and until after 3 p.m. in temperatures that felt like 100 degrees.
Thank you to Bobby Beach, Bob Gay, Steve Nelson, Mike Michel, Steve Finocchi, Mike Finocchi, Brett Langille, Justin Ciombor, Donna Ahlquist-Beach, Kevan Higgins, Bob Gilmore, Jay Poirier, Alan Greim, Keith Greim, Chris Hanson, Scott King and Don Langevin for all you do for the local golf community.