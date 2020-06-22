Am I the only person who is hoping Major League Baseball never plays this season?
I love the game as much as anyone, especially when I’m sitting in the stands at Fenway Park on a beautiful summer night.
I’m hoping, however, that the greed being displayed by owners and players alike will be a wakeup call to fans — many of whom have lost their jobs and worrying about mortgages and rent.
In tribute to what used to be America’s pastime, here are nine thoughts (one for each inning) that have taken place inside this gray-haired head of mine:
1. I was moved by the full-page ad this paper has run thanking readers, “As we live through these uncertain days, The Sun Chronicle thanks you, our subscribers, for your commitment to helping us bring our community the best in local coverage throughout the coronavirus pandemic. We do it for you and couldn’t do it without you.”
It’s a shame that more area residents don’t realize the importance of being informed of what is happening in their own community.
2. Too many people I know rely on social media for their news. To make it worse, they don’t question the source of that news.
The majority of the postings I read in support of the president, for example, cite sources I’ve never heard of and, yet, the people sharing them on their page believe every single word.
When I see one of these postings, I always check the source and then go to the Fox News website to verify whether it’s true because I know Rupert Murdoch and his family would be the first to promote a fact favorable to the president.
3. The critical postings I’ve read about changing the name and image of Aunt Jemima syrup were all by white people, as if we know what it is like to be offended by the brand. I’m fine with making similar changes to Cream of Wheat, Mrs. Butterworth and Uncle Ben’s if that is the desire of the black community.
4. Is it possible the American history textbooks issued by St. John’s and Bishop Feehan when I was a student were whitewashed?
Granted I wasn’t the best student, but I don’t remember ever reading about the historical significance of Juneteenth or the Tulsa Race Massacre.
5. I not only worry about the future of newspapers, I’m also concerned about the future of local cable television.
Every time someone cancels their cable subscription in favor of an online service, your local cable channels lose an important portion of their funding.
Can you imagine a local election without your community’s cable channel? I can’t.
6. North TV is expanding our local news coverage. The June 12 edition of “North Attleborough This Week” was our 700th and last. We premiered a new weekly newscast on Friday about and for the residents of North Attleboro and Plainville.
“North TV News” also includes stories from neighboring communities that are important to the two towns we serve.
The stories we cover complement the written stories we provide on our website and share with this newspaper.
7. State Rep. Betty Poirier has accomplished a North TV trifecta, having appeared on the premiere of “North Attleborough This Week” on July 21, 2006, and again last Friday. She was back in our studio on Friday for the first episode on “North TV News.”
8. Our family is hoping to achieve another type of trifecta. We dined out the last night before Gov. Charlie Baker forced the closure of restaurants in March and again when restrictions were eased a couple of weeks ago.
We plan to visit one of our favorite restaurants tonight, the first day indoor dining resumes.
9. Regular readers of this column know that Truro has been home to my summer vacation 49 out of the last 50 years. The exception was the year Bridget was born during the week we would have been staying in one of the cottages a few feet from Cape Cod Bay.
This summer would be my 50th year at Days’ Cottages, but COVID-19 might prevent that from happening.
My fingers are crossed!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.