Whether you were a fan of the man and his politics, you should mourn the loss of former Sen. Orrin Hatch.
The longest-serving Republican in Senate history died on April 23 at the age of 88.
Hatch was far from being a moderate, but was a throwback to when the men and women who are supposed to represent us still went to Washington for the good of the American people.
I remember surfing through the channels years ago and finding the memorial service for Ted Kennedy on Channel 5. The evening event was televised live from the nine-story atrium inside the Kennedy Memorial Library by all of the Boston stations.
Hatch was one of the featured speakers that night, which I considered strange because he was known as a staunch conservative.
I soon learned that the two men were the best of friends and well known on Capitol Hill as the “Odd Couple.”
The senior senator from Utah told a story about his relationship with Kennedy: “In committee, on the floor or even in the press, Teddy would lay into me with the harshest red meat liberal rhetoric you could imagine, but just minutes later he’d come over, put his arm around me and ask ‘How’d I do Orrin?’”
The polar opposites would often work behind the scenes to forge compromises for the people they served.
Compromise is now seen as a weakness in Washington and doing so likely results in opposition from your own party when you’re up for reelection.
Those who have a track record of playing hardball with members of the opposition party are viewed as strong when seeking office at the national level. It’s reached the point where voters have to wonder if a political figure really believes in their actions or is simply trying to gain favor with party leaders and the millions of Americans who blindly vote for whomever their party nominates.
Take Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, for example.
Do you really believe he thinks “math makes children gay?” The New Yorker published a story last month with quotes DeSantis made supporting that “belief.”
“‘For years, liberals in the education mafia have brainwashed Americans into thinking that our children should learn to add, subtract, multiply, and divide,’ he told reporters. ‘We now know that numbers are a portal into a so-called alternative life style.’”
“‘Children who learn how to count are more likely to pursue careers in fashion and Broadway musicals,’ the governor claimed. ‘Even worse, some of these musicals will be produced by Disney.’”
One of Florida’s largest private employers has been in DeSantis’s crosshairs ever since Disney CEO Bob Chapek had the gall to follow the lead of his company’s employees and voice opposition to the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
The governor counterpunched by threatening to pull the Reedy Creek Improvement District designation created in 1967 by state leaders allowing the company to self-govern its property.
As a result, Disney has been responsible for maintaining its own police force, fire department, DPW, solid waste, water plants, wastewater and every other thing else a municipal government typically maintains.
Florida’s House and Senate quickly followed. DeSantis signed the bill in an obvious effort to punish Disney and its employees.
The actions are what one would expect from leaders in a totalitarian country and not the United States of America.
There’s irony in that the move might actually save Disney money and the nearly $1 billion in company debt will become the responsibility of Orange and Osceola counties.
One analyst estimated the governor’s actions may result in up to a 20% rise in property taxes for residents in the two counties and a weakening of the financial standing of other Florida governments.
Don’t read that and think I side with Disney. While waiting in line for the new Ratatouille ride at EPCOT during April vacation, I read that the company employs as many as eight lobbyists and donates millions of dollars to the state’s politicians, the majority of whom are Republican.
According to the article I read, Disney threatened to withhold donations to representatives and senators voting for the bill.
If it were up to me, lobbyists and the donations they make would be seen for what they are, bribes, punishable with jail time.
Sooner, rather than later, the move to dissolve Disney’s special district will end up in court and the company will win.
Their lawyers will point out that the same designations still exist at The Villages, Daytona Beach and the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (Orlando International Airport) and that their client was singled out because of the company’s opposition to “Don’t say gay.”
The question is why is DeSantis doing it?
I knew the answer later that day while walking through the countries of EPCOT when a man walked by wearing a T-shirt with a logo that read, “DeSantis 2024.”
You don’t need to be an expert in math to know it all adds up.