One of the many things I’ve learned through writing my previous 699 columns is that there are people who prefer to stand on the sidelines and criticize after the fact than to offer assistance before the work starts.
There are people who really enjoy belittling the people trying to make their community a better place to live than the pride they would feel in actually taking part in the process.
It was one of the reactions I had Friday after reading two letters to the editor and multiple postings on social media — all critical of North Attleboro town officials.
I immediately looked up the names of the authors of those letters and postings and discovered none will be on the ballot when voters go to the polls in the annual town election on April 4. I wasn’t surprised.
Contacting Town Manager Michael Borg was my next move. I wanted to see if he would sit down with me on North TV for a special edition of his monthly “The Town Manager’s Report” program to discuss the negative comments on this page and online. His response? “Of course!”
What will he say? Watch it for yourself starting Friday on North TV’s Community and Government channels or, for those of you who are Insider subscribers, stream his responses on community.northtv.net and government.northtv.net.
One of Friday’s opinions was a guest column written by Dick Kieltyka, retired finance and estate planner. Wouldn’t you think someone with that type of background would want to use that knowledge by serving on the town council, the governing body responsible for authorizing all spending?
His guest column, “Why do we tolerate this?” was apparently in response to a Jan. 27 Sun Chronicle news article about flooding and the resulting damage to cars in the parking lot at the new 21 East Street apartments.
I read that same article and immediately searched the North TV News and The Sun Chronicle archives — something Kieltyka obviously did not — for that property.
There were multiple stories about the times the owners of the new apartments appeared before town boards seeking an occupancy permit. One of the issues board members had was when — not if — the river overflowed its banks and the steps owners would take to minimize damage. From what I can tell, they didn’t deliver on those promises last month.
The issue with the river is not a new phenomenon. It has flooded its banks in that same spot for decades. I remember visiting the property many times as a young boy when my dad was the personnel director at the Balfour Co. The portion of the parking lot on the north side of East Street, closest to Holbrook Avenue, was always under water after it rained heavily.
I witnessed last month’s flooding firsthand while capturing b-roll for a North TV story. It was far less than what I saw almost a half-century earlier.
“Which town department heads are accountable to the taxpayer for their delinquency in properly maintaining these structures?” Kieltyka asked in his guest column.
The maintenance of public property was questioned by many Attleboro voters a few years ago when approving a debt exclusion for their new high school. Some pointed to Bishop Feehan and asked how they are able to maintain their facilities.
It’s a legitimate question. My alma mater has expanded numerous times without having to tear down any part of the original building constructed in the early 1960s, around the same time the Attleboro High School was built and 10 years before North Attleboro’s high school.
The answer is obvious. Feehan has the luxury of raising tuition when forced with soaring insurance rates, utilities, and other expenses. Public schools are limited to an annual 2½ increase in property taxes and new growth.
New growth adds millions of dollars to a community’s budget and North Attleboro officials are doing everything they can to encourage it. Plans for housing on Kelly Boulevard and providing new life to the Emerald Square mall by rezoning the land to allow apartments at the former Sears store are well under way.
Projects like that, however, run into opposition from residents living near that growth. Residents near Kelly Boulevard, for example, pointed to the traffic they already encounter at the intersection of Routes 106 and 152. Officials responded by securing state funding to improve traffic flow whether or not the housing is ever built.
Back to the flooding issue, the writer failed to mention the entire length of the river from Plainville to Attleboro is part of a Federal Emergency Flood Zone. In addition, Kieltyka ignored the construction of a new bridge on Chestnut Street, which allows for a better flow of water than the previous span. It is probably why the flooding of the 21 East parking lot was less than years ago.
U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss also secured $1.5 million in federal funds to help the town dredge the Ten Mile River from Whiting’s to Falls ponds.
Sounds like plan to me!