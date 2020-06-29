I conducted an online search yesterday of the phrase “you’re only as strong as your weakest link.” It turns out it is a variation of “a chain is no stronger than its weakest link” penned by Thomas Reid in his “Essays on the Intellectual Powers of Man” in 1786.
The idiom came to mind after watching news reports about record numbers of coronavirus cases nationally, led by spikes in Arizona, Florida and Texas.
The governors of those three states were among the first to ease restrictions. Wasn’t Florida also among the last to put them in place?
You remember Florida. A video of Gov. Ron DeSantis bragging about tackling coronavirus resurfaced last week. The governor mocked the media for painting a grim picture of what could happen in the Sunshine State, “you got a lot of people in your profession (the media) who waxed poetically for weeks and weeks about how Florida was going to be just like New York,” DeSantis ranted.
America is only as strong as our weakest governor. The pandemic knows no borders and the irresponsibility of some states may very well jeopardize us all.
We are fortunate that we have a strong governor. At one time, Massachusetts had the third most cases per capita of any state in the country as a result of biotech company Biogen’s Feb. 26-27 conference in Boston.
Charlie Baker listened to the advice of scientists and medical experts and, although I haven’t always agreed with his decisions, I can’t question the results.
Our state last week had the lowest COVID-19 transmission rate in the United States.
In the past week, we’ve dined inside some of our favorite restaurants, had a beer or two at one of our local breweries and shopped as we did before.
I’m a little worried at some of the things I witnessed, however. Guidelines on social distancing and wearing masks were not always followed by customers.
Then there is the issue of people coming to Massachusetts from hotspots around the country. We’ll be headed to Truro next month and the streets of nearby Provincetown will be packed with visitors from across the nation.
I’m sure some will be visiting from Arizona, Florida and Texas.
Am I unreasonable to expect people to follow guidelines? What should I do when they invade my personal space?
I don’t enjoy wearing a mask any more than others, but I do it to minimize the likelihood I’ll contract a disease that may kill me, a member of my family, a friend or a co-worker. I also wear one in case I already have it and could spread it to people I don’t know.
Some argue that wearing a mask is a personal decision and actions by the government to force them to do so is unconstitutional. I have to wonder why these same people wear swimsuits when they’re at the beach.
The number of social media memes on the subject exploded over the past few months. One featured a young boy, “So me, wearing a bulletproof backpack to school with metal detectors, armed guards and routine mass-shooter drills is the ‘price of freedom.’ But you, wearing a mask in Walmart for 10 minutes is ‘tyranny?’”
A few weeks ago, I wrote about a visit to a chowder house in Warwick and the encounter we had with a couple who apparently did not believe in wearing masks or maintaining a proper social distance.
I closed that column by quoting Forest Gump, “Stupid is as stupid does!”
That column and the use of the word stupid upset at least one reader. Perhaps I should have used ignorant and selfish. Those words are just as accurate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.