“Only 46 days until it’s over,” I said to Steve Houle when I picked him up Friday for the first round of this past weekend’s two-day Member-Guest at Triggs Memorial Golf Course.
I’d be lying if I told you I’m always able to maintain focus while playing golf, something I find gets more difficult as I age. I’m constantly thinking about family, friends, work, retirement and this crazy world we live in.
Here are some of the thoughts that took place inside this gray-haired head of mine when I should have been thinking about a slow backswing, shoulder turn, follow through and more:
For those of you who aren’t familiar with Triggs, it is a golf course owned by the city of Providence but managed privately. It was designed by the legendary Donald Ross and is considered one of his greatest. That is one of the reasons why it was recently rated by golf.com as one of the top 14 best municipal golf courses to play in the United States.
I thoroughly enjoy Triggs, especially since it only cost a fraction of what I would pay to be a member of a private course. It is probably why there are a dozen or so members from Attleboro and surrounding communities who play Triggs regularly.
The 46 days I mentioned above was a reference to the Nov. 3 election. I’m already sick of the television ads. Can you imagine what it must be like living in one of the swing states? How are you voting on Question 1? Do you even understand it?
I’m all for helping the locally owned garage, but am fearful that criminals will break into my home and the women in my life will be stalked as a result.
That was sarcasm, in case you missed it.
I’ll probably vote yes simply because the dealerships are against it. I don’t know about you, but I always end up spending two or three times more when I bring a car to a dealer for maintenance.
I also saw a commercial Friday with former Boston police commissioner Ed Davis speaking in support of the question. Davis led the city’s police department at the time of the Boston Marathon bombing, so the local garages have my support.
Mike Kirby’s column critical of teachers objecting to a return to the classroom certainly struck a nerve.
I have to admit that I was thinking the same thing long before Mike’s opinion ran in the Sept. 12 edition of this newspaper. It’s important to note that a column is an opinion and he is entitled to his.
The one thing I’ve learned in my more than three decades in the media is you never say or write anything negative about unions, even though public employees are paid with our tax money and we are technically their bosses.
I think back to the things I said about unions at the time and it’s a wonder they didn’t stage protests outside of Attleboro’s Bronson Building when I was hosting my “Good Morning” cable show many years ago.
With a wife and a daughter working in local school systems, I know the stress educators are under dealing with the coronavirus. It is why I applaud the Mayflower League’s decision to postpone fall sports to the new Fall 2 season in late February established by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association.
“The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week to 860,000, a historically high number of people that illustrates the broad economic damage still taking place nine months after the first case of COVID-19 was detected in the U.S.,” was the first paragraph of an Associated Press story published in this paper on Friday.
Am I the only one grateful that the president wasn’t forthcoming with information that might have lessened that blow? We wouldn’t want people to panic, would we? Of course, some of you must believe that the 860,000 number is “fake news” created to hurt 45.
I received a survey in the mail last week from a conservative group. The envelope read, “National opinion survey of 1,000,000 U.S. citizens about socialism and the left’s hijacking of American education.”
Is there any question the results of that survey will end up on Fox News? That, people, will be “fake news!”
Take it to the bank … the president will be re-elected with assistance from his buddy Vlad, restrictions on the U.S. Postal Service’s ability to deliver ballots, voter suppression by limiting the number of polling places for people of color, etc. Four more years … I can’t wait!
