Regular readers of this column know that I have spent the first full week of July in one of the Days’ Cottages (now condominiums) for 53 of the last 54 years. That one year was because my daughter Bridget was born on July 3.
So much has changed since that day.
My parents were staying in cottage 10, named Rose, when Pattie delivered our one and only child. None of us had cell phones back then and the cottages were not equipped with landlines, so I had to call Joe and Cindy Days’ to ask if I could speak to my parents. Joe went across the street to tell them I was on the phone.
I proudly told them they were the grandparents of a baby girl.
The cottages didn’t have cable television back then, so my dad would struggle with the UHF antenna to try and watch Red Sox games that weren’t on NESN. WSBK Channel 38 carried the games that weren’t on cable and the reception was hit or miss, depending on the weather.
Defeated, he would usually listen to the games on his portable radio.
Technology isn’t the only thing that has changed in North Truro.
The Topmast Resort at the southern end of Shore Road has expanded from a two-floor hotel on the water to a major player by adding houses and duplexes that rent for up to $6,100 a week.
To the north, White’s Cottages are now known as Oceana Cottages. Other than the name, the small white structures appear to be the same and have been owned by the same family since 1976.
I remember when a small vineyard opened yards from where Route 6 splits with 6A. My parents were not wine drinkers, so we never had a reason to visit.
Wines from Truro Vineyards can now be found at package stores throughout New England.
After visits to wineries on our annual visit to California, we’ve made it a point to book a wine tasting the last two years.
Booking a reservation is not easy, as times sell out quickly. I’ve decided my favorite, especially with Thanksgiving dinner, is their cranberry red wine. The wine comes in a glass bottle in the shape of a lighthouse and we often pick up a bottle or two as presents.
Not all changes are for the best, however. The Governor Bradford at the corner of Commercial and Standish streets, across from the Lobster Pot, for example, was always one of our favorite spots. You may know it as the bar with the backgammon boards on the tables. Beers at the Bradford were always cold and inexpensive, and the bartenders were always friendly.
It is where Bridget had her first drink. The woman tending bar that afternoon could not have been nicer. I remember warning Bridget to never leave her drink unattended and other sage advice.
The new owners of the Bradford made improvements that were probably needed. The backgammon boards are gone, most likely in an effort to attract a higher class of customers. We weren’t impressed.
A few of you have probably visited the Old Colony Tap. Known as the “best little bar in Provincetown,” the small building is one of the oldest bars in New England. Norman Mailer was a regular, drinking his favorite, Old Grand-Dad.
The lighting is dim (which is probably a good thing), the stools are comfortable but need to be reupholstered, and the floor has settled to the point that people stumble on their way to the bar as much as they do after a drink or two too many.
The jukebox, that still plays CDs, and the new friends we make on every visit make the “Tap” a must when you’re on the tip of the Cape.
If you prefer history that doesn’t come in a 12- ounce bottle, it’s impossible not to notice the Pilgrim Memorial Monument.
Most people don’t know, or forgot, that the Pilgrims landed in Provincetown before settling in Plymouth. President Theodore Roosevelt laid the cornerstone on Aug. 20, 1907, and President William Taft led the dedication ceremony after the completion on Aug. 5, 1910.
We climbed the 252-foot monument (the tallest all-granite structure in the United States) for the first time in years. The 116 steps and 60 ramps take less than 15 minutes to climb and the view of the very tip of the Cape and view of the dunes and shacks that have been in the news of late on the other side, are breathtaking — once I caught my breath after the climb.
Visitors on the climb and descent pass stones donated by cities, towns and organizations from all over the country. The majority, however, are from Massachusetts. Most of the stones feature the municipalities’ seals and the years they were incorporated.
The only local towns represented, in the order they appear, are Rehoboth (1641), Mansfield (1775), North Attleborough (settled 1635), Attleborough (incorporated 1694), Wrentham (1673) and Foxborough (1670).
Only 50 weeks until we’re back!