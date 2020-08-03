North TV is in the final stages of producing a documentary on opioid use in the area and how it destroys the lives of users and their loved ones.
The hour-long special begins with the dramatic footage of North Attleboro Police officer John Grim saving the life of a man by injecting two doses of Narcan the night of Sept. 18, 2017.
Grim is seen on the cellphone video vigorously rubbing the sternum of the man until he responds.
“He just saved his life, he just saved his life,” the holder of the cellphone can be heard saying as the man lifts his head in response to Grim’s plea to “stay with me.”
“It’s our job, I know it sounds cliché, but it’s just what we do, there’s officers doing it right now saving someone’s life,” Grim says in the documentary.
Another cellphone captured Attleboro police officers Eric Hohlfeld and Paul Oliveira assisting a city resident during a downpour last month. One officer is seen pushing the man’s motorized wheelchair while the other is carrying the man’s dog to their house a few blocks from the city’s center.
The Sun Chronicle posted another story last week about a complaint about “panhandlers” in front of the Market Basket in South Attleboro.
Police found a man and his three sons near their van while his wife and their 1-year-old were shopping in the store.
It turns out the family were from Texas in hopes the father could find a job in construction.
Michael Nagy, a plainclothes member of the department’s Problem Orientated Policing Unit, is quoted in the story as saying, “He was just down on his luck. I asked them if they needed a place to stay. He said no. They were going back to Texas.”
Nagy gave them $50 for gas money.
Norton police dispatcher Mandi Goodwin and officers Kevin Schleicher and Sean Worrall did something similar when they assisted a 75-year-old town resident. The call for a well-being check ended up with the three paying for his stay at a hotel. Social service agencies were also contacted after the man had to be removed from his home.
Here’s one more. A Wrentham police officer last week paid for the baby formula of a woman whose credit card was declined at the CVS in town. The only reason we know about the good deed was because the store’s manager told a sergeant, who then told Police Chief Bill McGrath.
Officer Peter Lown told McGrath it wasn’t anything special. “Chief, it was baby formula, the baby needs it. I’m lucky to be working, maybe she’s not,” McGrath quoted Lown when asked.
Keep those incidents in mind when you read details of the police reform bill the Massachusetts legislature rushed through the Statehouse in record time in response to the horrific death of George Floyd at the knees of three Minneapolis police officers.
The bill bars police from using crowd-control measures like tear gas, rubber bullets and dogs, except under certain life-threatening situations. I would certainly consider it life-threatening as soon as the first bottle or rock is tossed in my direction.
It requires law enforcement officials to intervene and report instances when other officers use excessive force, which makes sense, and sets up a statewide system to certify and decertify officers.
The bill would also eliminate qualified immunity for officers, protection district attorneys, judges and elected officials receive. No need to worry, state representatives and senators didn’t remove their own immunity.
There are certainly some police departments across the nation that need to do a better job of weeding out the racists and sadists among them, but the cry to “Defund the police” might be the most asinine thing I’ve ever heard.
I’m afraid the knee-jerk reaction by Democrats on Beacon Hill will hamper honest officers from adequately protecting the public and themselves.
Don’t get me wrong. I believe in the “Black Lives Matter” movement and think people who replace the word “Black” with “All” are ignorant.
I also believe the punishment can’t be too severe for the Minneapolis officers responsible for Floyd’s death and others involved in high profile cases across the country.
I’m proud of the area’s representatives who opposed the bill: Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield; Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk; Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro; Steven Howitt, R-Seekonk, and Betty Poirier, R-North Attleboro.
We now await the three members of the House and the same number from the Senate to work out a compromise bill.
Let’s hope common sense prevails, they’ll take their time to come up with legislation that truly addresses the issue and protects the men and women who protect us.
Common sense and government? I’m not optimistic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.