I would have bet you $100 a few weeks ago that a major snowstorm would hit this area forcing high school athletic directors to scramble to find practice space for the first two weeks of the spring sports season.
After all, it seems there’s always significant snowfall in the weeks leading up to or during the first week of tryouts and practice.
That isn’t the case this spring, however, but there will still be a delay. The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Thursday that they were pushing the start of the spring season back two weeks.
That was one of many thoughts I had over the past week while Pattie was busy stocking up on essentials in case the governor instructs residents to stay home for a week or two. Here are some of the other thoughts that have taken place inside this gray-haired head of mine:
Don’t count me among the people worried about the coronavirus pandemic. I know that our president is always truthful and acts in the best interest of the American public, even if it might eventually cost him reelection. In case you might be wondering if COVID-19 has infected my brain, that was sarcasm.
I knew the outbreak was more serious than the president was letting on when the NCAA announced early last week that they would not allow spectators at their men’s and women’s basketball tournaments — a move that would cost the association hundreds of millions of dollars. “They wouldn’t make that decision unless they spoke to someone in the know,” I told a colleague last week. The NCAA took the next step later in the week and canceled the entire tournament.
It’s a good thing Dr. Brian Monahan is the attending physician for Congress and the Supreme Court and not the White House. The Navy rear admiral would surely have heard, “You’re fired” had the latter been the case after telling Capitol Hill staffers last week that the coronavirus has a mortality rate 10 times higher than the seasonal flu. He also projected 33 to 43 percent of the national population will be infected with COVID-19, resulting in 70 to 150 million U.S. coronavirus cases.
I moderated a panel discussion on Friday organized by new North Attleboro Town Manager Michael Borg to inform residents on how the town is preparing for a worst-case scenario. Let’s hope he won’t need it beyond initial planning but Borg’s years in the military and time serving as the director of the emergency management agency in Providence may prove invaluable to town residents. A link to the video about the town’s preparations is available on the home page of the northtv.net website.
Here’s proof that the American public aren’t as educated as when they received their news from newspapers instead of social media: a friend of mine who works at a local wholesale club told me that people have been buying plastic trash bags to seal the windows of their homes in order to keep the virus from entering.
I was planning on retiring in nine years, two months and 24 days (not that I’m counting) until my retirement plan took a nosedive the past two weeks. I’m hoping it bounces back sooner rather than later.
Following in the footsteps of the Archdiocese of Boston and the Diocese of Providence, the Diocese of Fall River issued a statement on Friday reading in part, “those at particular risk by reason of age or underlying health conditions, or anyone who may be feeling ill, are excused from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass.” The directive also temporarily suspended distribution of Communion of the Precious Blood of Christ with the chalice and extending the sign of peace without physical contact. What took them so long?
I worry about the impact the coronavirus will have on local businesses, especially family-owned restaurants. It’s important to remember that the incomes of wait staff rely heavily on tips. A public health official I spoke to suggested diners can sanitize their table with a disinfectant wipe. If you’re still afraid to go out to eat, please order takeout from your favorite places by using delivery services available online.
Can you imagine the meetings this week inside the corporate offices of ESPN and cable sports networks? Sports across the globe have been suspended and they have to figure out how to fill the hundreds of hours each week games normally run.
I’ve read numerous stories and watched newscasts detailing the effect of the pandemic but have seen or heard very little about the impact on Russia other than news that Vladimir Putin may extend his term as a result? You don’t suppose the former KGB agent would … never mind!
