The term “How the other half lives” was first used in the late 1800s when photojournalist Jacob Riis published a book by that name documenting the deplorable living conditions in New York City’s slums.
While most of us don’t live in substandard conditions, it’s still nice to experience the lifestyle of the wealthy.
Golf, for example, has public courses, private clubs and those that are exclusive to the word’s top 10 percent.
Although I’ll never be in a position to join one of the latter clubs, I did have the opportunity to spend a day on the immaculate grounds of three private courses over the past few months.
The first was came in late June after a close friend and I were paired in a tournament with a gentleman who is a member at Point Judith Country Club in Narragansett, R.I. We hit it off to the point he invited the two of us to play in a one-day member-guest at “his club.”
Although the clubhouse and grounds reeked of “old money,” everyone we met was extremely friendly to the two hicks from Attleboro. I suspect the member felt sorry for us when weather limited our round to only 11 holes, as he treated us to dinner at the nearby Coast Guard House restaurant to make up for it.
It was an experience I’ll never forget, but it doesn’t compare to a round a few friends and I played last month at the Oyster Harbors Club on the Cape.
The course is located on Osterville Grand Island, private property accessible only after being let through a gate monitored by a security guard.
We felt like characters in “The Wizard of Oz” trying to gain entry into the Emerald City when the man guarding the gate asked for our names, tee time and name of the member who was hosting us. The mechanical arm raised only after he checked his clipboard and assured that we were worthy of entry.
Golfers know Oyster Harbors as the club that denied membership to former Reebok chief executive Paul Fireman. Ouch! After being snubbed by the millionaires, the billionaire responded by building his own club, Willowbend.
The course was spectacular, as was the grand clubhouse overlooking Cotuit Bay.
As was the case with the member at Point Judith, the gentleman who treated us at Oyster Harbors couldn’t have been more friendly. We learned on the first tee that he had ties to Attleboro and the alma mater of our three daughters, St. John’s School.
Last and definitely not least was Newport Country Club.
According to Wikipedia, the club was established in 1893 when American Sugar Co. owner Theodore Havemeyer, John Jacob Astor IV, Perry Belmont and Cornelius Vanderbilt II purchased the Rocky Farm for $80,000.
Newport’s “public” website details that it is one of the five founding member clubs of the United States Golf Association and the host of the first U.S. Amateur Championship and the first U.S. Open.
Incredible would be the word I’d use to describe the course, but the most impressive element of Newport is the clubhouse. Perched on a hill overlooking the course, the Beaux Art style structure would fit in nicely with the mansions near Newport’s downtown.
I was surprised to learn it was built without a kitchen. My guess is that Havemeyer, Astor, Belmont, Vanderbilt and their fellow one-percenters returned to their summer home for dinner.
The bartender told me that the building now has a small kitchen and a caterer is hired during the summer to prepare meals.
American Express’s slogan, “Membership has its privileges” came to mind when the bartender vanished and appeared moments later with a sandwich for an elderly member seconds after telling me that there was no food available. Perhaps feeling guilty, she offered me a cup of pretzels and peanuts.
It’s been said you don’t ask if you can join Newport, you must be invited.
The course was one of six on my bucket list. I had a chance to play TPC Sawgrass a few years ago and still have Augusta National, Pebble Beach, The Country Club and The Old Course at St. Andrews to check off.
Do you know any members who would be willing to help someone from the lower half?
