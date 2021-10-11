When Mayor Paul Heroux and challenger Todd McGhee meet Thursday night in the only debate scheduled before the Nov. 2 city election, I’ll once again have the best seat in the house.
As the evening’s moderator, it will be my responsibility to make sure the questions and answers from the two men and four panelists are in line with the format I submitted to everyone involved last week.
I’ll be listening for another reason. As an Attleboro resident, I want to make an informed decision when I cast my vote three weeks from tomorrow.
Unlike the majority of residents, I vote in local elections. It’s upsetting that only a fraction of the people who cast ballots in last year’s presidential election will take a few minutes out of their day to go to the polls in a few weeks. It doesn’t make sense.
While Joe Biden’s fumble on the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and miserable handling of migrants at the southern border are frustrating, those decisions have little bearing on the lives of people in this area?
Compare that to the decisions Attleboro’s mayors have made over the past few years.
Would there be new Attleboro High School opening in September without the backing of former Mayor Kevin Dumas? It’s likely another mayor might have opted to renovate portions of the current building, costing city taxpayers much more down the road.
A steady stream of contractors would be making their way up and down Berwick Road, Mechanic Street and Rathbun Willard Drive on a daily basis if Heroux hadn’t backed the purchase of the former Highland Country Club a few years ago.
Another mayor may have supported buying the property with the idea of leasing it to a company to operate a municipal golf course.
While it’s true the funding and changes in ordinances requires approval of the city council, the mayor is the one who initiates action.
Decisions over the next two years will likely shape the future of the city, especially the downtown.
The format I drafted for Thursday’s debate does not allow me to ask questions of the two candidates, so I’m hoping that one or more of the questions posed by the panelists shed light on the candidates’ visions for the city’s center.
While it’s true that the apartments at Renaissance Station North and One Wall Street (I thought that the building was supposed to be called Renaissance Station South), along with the units under construction on Union Street, will increase foot traffic in the heart of the city, I haven’t seen an increase in foot traffic.
North Attleboro, on the other hand, seems to be thriving.
A block party on South Washington Wednesday night was made possible when twenty sponsors stepped to create an event that will have something for everyone. Classic cars, games and crafts for children, face painting, Halloween costume and carved pumpkin contests, local food and food trucks, live music and a beer garden are among the activities.
Yes, a beer garden, something I’ve been pushing for in Attleboro for the last year with no success.
They are huge draws in other communities and are a way to bring young professionals — a key component in a city or town’s future — into an area.
To be fair, downtown Attleboro was the host to an annual winter festival until COVID struck and I would expect a return this winter, although I’ve heard people say they would prefer an event when the weather is warmer.
I hope one of the goals of the city’s mayor would be to make sure the festival or another event is held to bring residents and those from surrounding communities into the city’s center.
It is why I’ll be listening to hear what Heroux and McGhee have to say about the downtown and the rest of the city.
You are welcome to join me at city hall (masks required) or watch from home in Attleboro on Comcast channels 15 and 98.
For those of you who have either cut the cord and no longer support local television or live outside of Attleboro, you will still be able to watch a live stream on DoubleACS.com, thesunchronicle.com, and on the DoubleACS Facebook and YouTube pages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.