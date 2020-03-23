NBC and the Wall Street Journal conducted a poll of registered voters measuring the confidence they have in government leaders to handle the coronavirus outbreak.
Seventy-five percent said they had confidence in their state government, 72% said the same about their local government, 62% felt the same way about the federal government and just 48% said they had that kind of confidence in President Trump.
It’s important to note that the poll was conducted between March 11 and 13 and had a 3.27% margin of error.
I expect the next poll will show Trump’s number much higher. I don’t know who, but it’s obvious someone took the president by the shoulders, shook him and screamed, “Wake up … this isn’t about you!”
Trump daily press conferences last week were a far cry from the one in which he sent the following Tweet on March 9 at 7:20 a.m., “The Fake News Media and their partner, the Democrat Party, is doing everything within its semi-considerable power (it used to be greater!) to inflame the CoronaVirus situation, far beyond what the facts would warrant. Surgeon General, ‘“The risk is low to the average American’.”
Please know that the misspelling was the president’s and not mine. That alone should be evidence about Trump’s lack of knowledge on the subject and of a virus that is expected to infect up to 43% of the American population.
My bet is the person who finally got through to him was his daughter Ivanka, as he seems to idolize her, among others things.
Even she couldn’t totally convince him, however, as Trump takes no blame in the handling of the crisis, rates his response to the pandemic a 10 and absolved himself and his administration of blame by stating, “We are not a shipping clerk” when asked about the federal government stepping in to assist hospitals in need of diminishing supplies.
How bad is it? The Center for Disease Control recommended late last week that doctors who are working on coronavirus patients wear a bandanna or scarf to cover their mouths and noses in place of masks.
A hospital in Evansville, Ind., is so desperate they have posted instructions for residents to sew masks at home and deliver them to the hospital for sterilization.
I don’t think it’s a stretch to imagine that our very own hospital, Sturdy Memorial in Attleboro, will face a similar shortage in the near future. It’s a scary prognostication, especially for a country that’s supposed to be “Great Again.”
One of the reasons I suspect state and local governments rated highly in the NBC/WSJ poll was because of how proactive they were long before Trump reversed course in an effort to save his presidency.
Gov. Charlie Baker certainly took the lead by addressing residents the night of March 15 announcing the closing of schools, bars and restaurants.
I witnessed firsthand local leaders and elected state officials representing North Attleboro and Plainville working tirelessly for the benefit of the people they serve.
They also found the time to join me in a special effort to inform residents.
A special hour edition of “North Atttleborough This Week” currently running on our Community and Government channels and streaming on our website, details the local impact of the coronavirus and actions local officials have taken.
The newscast features in-depth interviews with Town Manager Michael Borg, Public Health Nurse Anne Marie Fleming, Town Council President Keith Lapointe, Town Council Vice President Justin Pare, School Superintendent Scott Holcomb, state Rep. Betty Poirier and state Sen. Becca Rausch.
In addition, Plainville’s Selectmen Chair Jeff Johnson, Hockomock YMCA President Ed Hurley and Transfiguration of the Lord Parish Pastor Rodney Thibault were interviewed for the program.
Every one of those individuals responded immediately when asked to take part in the special newscast either in-studio, at town hall or joining me for a FaceTime interview.
I hope residents realize how lucky we are to have them, especially during at a time like this.
Let’s all pray that we’ll someday be able to say the same about those who are supposed to serve our interests in the nation’s capital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.