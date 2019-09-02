“What to do? What to do?”
It was a key line in the 2018 Disney movie “Christopher Robin” before Winnie the Pooh and his friends from the Hundred Acre Wood help the title character, now an adult, rediscover the joys of life.
Our situation wasn’t quite as dramatic, but we were faced with the same questions entering Labor Day weekend.
My parents hosted an annual cookout on the holiday when Pattie and I first met. We could always count on seeing family and close friends on the deck of their house on Attleboro’s Third Street the first Monday afternoon of September.
I’m not exactly sure when the tradition ended; I suspect it was either 2001 or 2002 when my dad started suffering from the effects of pulmonary fibrosis. The disease eventually took its toll and we laid him to rest the Friday of Labor Day weekend in 2003.
Months before, my brothers and I had purchased tickets to attend a new PGA tournament in Norton. It was named after a bank we had never heard of and had difficulty pronouncing. That tournament was the first Deutsche Bank Championship at TPC Boston.
Although Tiger Woods was in the field and at the top of his game, a young Australian I had never heard of by the name of Adam Scott captured the title with a score of 20 under par.
I can’t remember if our tickets were for Saturday’s second round or Sunday’s third. I do know that we discussed not using them until someone pointed out that our dad would want us to go and, if still with us and healthy, would have joined us.
When I came home that night, I told Pattie that I wanted to go back next year and that she and Bridget needed to join me. I didn’t realize it at the time that it was the birth of a new Labor Day tradition.
The PGA allows children to attend tournaments for free as long as they’re accompanied by a paying adult. We soon learned that the tour and its players embrace younger fans whenever they can, something we experienced when Bridget was sitting in the grass next to the 17th tee and Stewart Cink’s caddie winked and rolled a new Titleist in her direction.
We also discovered “autograph alley” in the area between the 18th green and the clubhouse. Players concluding their rounds, even those who posted disappointing scores and didn’t advance into the third and fourth rounds, almost always signed autographs for youngsters lining the walkway.
The efforts of Bridget’s hours in autograph alley are on display in my office at North TV: a hat signed by Tiger Woods and a notebook signed by his former caddie Steve Williams.
Bridget didn’t attend the tournament in recent years, but Pattie and I would more than make up for her absence, often attending every day. I would attend the practice round on Wednesday, Pattie would join me for the media cocktail party after I finished writing a column about the pro-am on Thursday, she’d join me again on Friday after I completed a column about the first round, the two of us would be among the last to leave on Saturday and Sunday, and then on Monday we’d follow the action until the leaders reached the 14th hole before heading home to watch the finish on television.
That wasn’t the case this weekend. The PGA Tour revised its schedule and TPC Boston was the victim after players asked and received a reduction in the FedEx Cup playoffs from four events to three.
The good news is that the tour will be back in Norton next year; Boston was a popular stop for the players and their families, so the plan is to play the first leg of the playoffs at Liberty National in New Jersey in odd numbered years and TPC Boston in even numbered years.
TPC Boston will never host a tournament on Labor Day weekend again, however. Television ratings plunge when golf goes head-to-head with college football and the NFL, so the playoffs now conclude the weekend before Labor Day, which means the Northern Trust Championship will be played in Norton from Aug. 13 through 16.
After nearly four decades of Labor Day traditions, we now have none.
“What to do, indeed!”
