Sun Chronicle Publisher Craig Borges called me the afternoon of Thursday’s mayoral debate between Mayor Paul Heroux and challenger Todd McGhee.
“Is Bridget all set to be the timer tonight?” he asked.
My daughter kept time during the last mayoral debate two years ago only because her father couldn’t find someone willing to do it. “Not this time,” I replied.
I assured Borges that I would be able to moderate and keep time if he wasn’t able to find someone in the hours leading up to the debate, a statement I started to regret midway through Thursday’s session. I’m happy to say that I was able to pull off double duty as moderator and still let the candidates know when their allotted time was coming to an end
That wouldn’t have been the case, however, without the cooperation of Heroux and McGhee. The two men respected the format and my role in keeping the evening moving.
The crowd of more than 50 people at city hall also helped, interjecting themselves only once when they applauded after 14-year-old Shane Mukasa, a seventh-grade student at Wamsutta Middle School, completed his questioning of the candidates.
“Low-key,” “peaceful” and “boring” were three words used to describe the evening, but it’s a tone I always make my goal when moderating a debate. I believe it’s important for voters to make decisions based on the candidates’ stance on the issues and not their personalities.
Doing so ensures a fair debate for everyone involved and I thank everyone at city hall Thursday night for making them possible.
Shredding fairness
Fair isn’t a word I would use to describe voter suppression taking place in a number of red states.
I don’t know how people can justify the laws passed after the 2020 presidential election. It’s true that they will make it more difficult for all voters, but the new rules will mostly impact minorities and that is purposely unfair.
A couple of zealots in Georgia (there must be something in the water down south) took suppression to the next level by shredding voter registration applications.
The workers in Fulton County were fired, they should be in jail.
Unmasked
People watching Thursday’s debate on television didn’t notice that the audience wore masks while the candidates and panelists did not. That was because we were able to create enough space between the seven of us seated in the councilors’ chairs.
I was happy that I wasn’t wearing one and will admit that I’m not a big fan of them, but will wear one when required especially in the presence of someone with an immune deficiency.
The best article I’ve read about masks and vaccines appeared in the recent edition of Wine Spectator magazine.
News editor Mitch Frank penned this sentence, “Vaccination is a question of personal liberty, but once someone enters a community space, public safety comes first.” Amen!
Popular opinion
Last week’s column stressed the importance of voting in local elections. That next day the October issue of AARP Bulletin arrived in the mail that included a special report titled “Where the buck really stops” ran on page six.
“The person you elect as mayor will affect your day-to-day life more than the politicians you sent to Washington, D.C., last year. Does your street need fixing? Is there a strange odor coming from your tap water? Are the buses always late?” Is a nearby abandoned building becoming an eyesore? Do your police officers have a high level of training and equipment? Usually it’s the mayor’s job to tackle those problems.” If the timing of the article had been different, I’d think the writer had plagiarized my column.
Not an issue
While strange odors in local water aren’t a campaign issue in Attleboro, perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs) exceeding state limits will be an issue the mayor will be dealing with in the years to come.
PFAs have grabbed headlines locally with Attleboro and North Attleboro both over state limits.
It’s important to note that the water isn’t more contaminated than it was a year ago, the violations cited in recent stories are because the acceptable levels set by the state were lowered creating a problem all over Massachusetts.
North Attleboro is among the first to address the problem after town councilors last week authorized $5.2 million through borrowing under the water enterprise account for the design and construction of PFAs removal and fluoride injections systems for the drinking water supply.
I’ll drink to that!
