It wouldn’t surprise me to read in this newspaper that a microburst tore through the area late Saturday afternoon.
Although I’ve heard television meteorologists mention the word dozens of times, I never knew the exact definition until I looked it up until yesterday.
The online version of the Merriam-Webster dictionary defines a microburst as a violent, short-lived localized downdraft that creates extreme wind shears at low altitudes and is usually associated with thunderstorms.
Damage I witnessed in areas of North Attleboro and Plainville were consistent with that definition.
Microburst was one of two definitions I checked this weekend.
North Attleboro Town Councilor Darius Gregory suggested Thursday night I look up another word. Although the first five letters of the two words are the same, microaggression has an entirely different meaning.
The first person of color elected to town-wide office had agreed to meet with me in front town hall Thursday night less than 24-hours after high school students had organized a successful demonstration in support of Black Lives Matter.
I found that the noun is defined as a comment or action that subtly and often unconsciously or unintentionally expresses a prejudiced attitude toward a member of a marginalized group (such as a racial minority).
The first person of color to be elected to townwide office not only knows what the word means, he has experienced it all too often.
I asked the native of Roxbury and graduate of Stoughton High School if he had endured racist incidents since moving to North. I wasn’t surprised when he answered in the affirmative, but wasn’t expecting the examples he gave.
Gregory laughed as he explained that he’s not always dressed in the suitcoat and buttoned-down shirt he wore for our interview.
The 34-year-old, like most people his age, often dresses casually in a T-shirt and baseball hat.
It is when he most likely experiences moments of microaggression.
“There’s been instances where I walk in to get cash out of an ATM and maybe an elderly woman clutches her purse and takes guard. There’s been instances where I’m walking down the street close to my in-law’s house, maybe a it’s little after dusk, and folks cross to the other side of the street and then re-cross back to where I was, once they get past my way,” Gregory told me.
He followed with a statement that perfectly describes the scars racism can have on a person’s psyche, “You almost become numb to those things and it almost becomes a way of life, but there is emotional baggage when you constantly carry that.”
On my way home from our interview I thought back to the night of Nov. 4, 2008. It was the night Barack Obama was elected president.
Some of the broadcast and cable news anchors I watched that night wondered aloud if the election of a person of color was a sign that the milestone moment was a sign that racism was dead.
Dead might have been an overreach, but I’m sure I wasn’t the only one hoping the result was a sign racism was on the decline and might someday be nothing more than an ugly chapter in a high school American history textbook.
The election of Donald Trump and a resurgence in white supremacist groups is a sign that we are a long way from that happening.
One can only hope that the horrific murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of the police and captured on cell phone video might finally be the turning point.
People of all ages and colors have responded to the Memorial Day murder with two weeks of peaceful protests. While some of the demonstrations have been followed by looting, defacing and destroying of property, it’s clear that those incidents had nothing to do with Floyd’s death.
At the end of “The Today Show” on Friday, anchors Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, Al Roker reacted to a moving story by Harry Smith detailing the history of racist events and ensuing protests dating back.
They all agreed that this time felt different and could lead to a real change.
Let’s pray they’re right.
