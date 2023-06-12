A reader last week pointed out that my column appears on the Opinion Page of this paper and asked for more of mine.
Here you go:
I am of the opinion anyone who believes their party is correct 99.9 percent of the time is living life with blinders on and is contributing to the demise of this country. Shameful would the appropriate word to describe that way of thinking.
I am of the opinion the members of the House Freedom Caucus who blocked legislation last week because they were unhappy Speaker Kevin McCarthy compromised with the president to prevent the county from defaulting on its debt, are traitors to this country and need to be replaced.
I am of the opinion that Donald Trump would be in jail today if he were an ordinary citizen and hadn’t fooled the country into electing him president.
I am of the opinion that Trump has the worst makeup artist on the planet. Would someone please explain why he wears makeup? Ego, maybe?
I am of the opinion Oklahoma leaders approving the first religious charter school in the nation will ultimately lead to the end of quality public education. Other states led by conservatives will surely follow when the Supreme Court gives their OK for taxpayers dollars to fund religious schools. This court doesn’t believe in the separation of church and state.
I am of the opinion a story a week ago Sunday in The Boston Globe about Stop & Shop charging more for the same items in urban stores than they do in towns like Dedham is proof racism and hate are very much alive in our country. The same goes for Houston officials who illegally dumped waste in predominantly Black and Latino neighborhoods.
I am of the opinion that golf fans who find fault with the decision by PGA Tour officials to broker a deal with Saudis are hypocrites. While I don’t agree with the move, Americans have looked the other way while knowing of the Saudi’s role in Sept. 11, the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the imprisonment of homosexuals, etc., in hopes they would keep the cost of gasoline low.
I am of the opinion the people who are upset about the rainbow cake in celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride Month available at Seekonk’s Old Grist Mill need to get a life and stop hating people who are different from them.
I am of the opinion that the majority of those upset with Pride Month have no idea what each of the letters in LGBTQ+ represent.
I am of the opinion the woman who asked about North Attleboro schools on a social media site is ignorant. The post I saw on one of the town’s community forum read, “Can anyone tell me if North Attleboro schools are okay? I don’t want to send my kids to ‘woke’ schools.”
I am of the opinion the majority of people who are upset about “woke” don’t even realize the true definition. Merriam-Webster defines the word as, “aware of actively attentive to important societal facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice).” How is that a bad thing?
I am of the opinion the people of Toronto are alright after booing their own pitcher when he appeared in home games recently. They did so after Anthony Bass posted hateful comments on social media calling for a boycott of the “woke” Target over its Pride Month collection.
I am of the opinion Attleboro’s elected officials need to come up with a strategy to preserve the Capron Park Zoo. I also believe the creation of a marketing plan should be one of the recommendations of the task force appointed by Mayor Cathleen DeSimone. I’m sure North TV isn’t the only local media outlet that would run public service announcements promoting the zoo.
I am of the opinion Jonathan Tavares won last week’s special election for a vacant city council seat because he took a chapter out of Paul Heroux’s book — by hitting the street. The 29-year-old visited our house with his daughter a few weeks ago and I was so impressed I gave him my vote.
I am of the opinion the company tearing up North Attleboro’s streets should have been more considerate of the residents who travel those roads. The lack of communication about when and how detours would impact motorists was pathetic, as was the spelling on the electronic sign they posted about “on-going work.”
I am of the opinion I should have known that North Attleboro isn’t the only community that welcomes soon-to-be graduates a day of honor at the elementary schools they once attended. It turns out the practice is quite common in area communities.