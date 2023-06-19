Do you remember when you were a kid arriving home after doing something you shouldn’t have? After explaining to your parents that others did the same, your mom would ask, “If all your friends jumped off a bridge, would you?”
Those words came to mind last week after I received a number of emails from readers upset with comments I made last week about Donald Trump’s multiple transgressions.
While none defended the former president, they listed Hillary Clinton’s alleged misdeeds and the fact she hasn’t been prosecuted.
Whether Clinton violated the law or not, Trump should be judged by a jury of his peers. No one is above the law.
Here are more opinions for you to ponder:
I am of the opinion Father’s Day isn’t the same after one’s dad dies. I cherished spending the early afternoon of the third Sunday in June with Pattie’s father and late afternoon with my dad. He and my mom would be guests in our home to watch the back nine of the U.S. Open. I now watch it alone, but have fond thoughts of the past.
I am of the opinion the PGA Tour should stage two-day tournaments on the West coast on alternating weeks during the summer. The Monday and Tuesday night events would be limited to the top players based on FedEx Cup standings. The ratings would be huge and an opportunity for the best players to earn additional revenue.
I am of the opinion the Hockomock League is among the strongest in New England. This weekend’s baseball state finals were typical of the league’s performance in state tournaments this year. King Philip played in the Division 2 final on Friday, while Franklin and Taunton faced each other for the third time this season in the Division 1 championship.
I am of the opinion more people should have done what I did the last week the Attleboro branch of Santander Bank was open (it closed last week). When asked why I was closing out a savings account with a healthy balance, I replied it was because the bank was deserting the city’s downtown. I prefer to do business with a bank with a branch where I live.
I am of the opinion employees working for cities and towns should wear uniforms. The idea is a result of Mayor Cathleen DeSimone’s implementation of a dress code prohibiting micro and mini skirts, jeans, torn jeans, crocs, flip-flops and other articles of clothing. The uniforms would have the municipality’s logo on one chest and the employee’s name on the other.
I am of the opinion Attleboro’s city councilors deserve the raise they are considering, although I would implement it $1,000 a year at a time. Councilors who takes the job seriously work countless hours for the city’s residents. The ones who don’t typically don’t win reelection. Those who oppose the idea should put their names on the ballot.
I am of the opinion the owner of the pickup truck with the “Socialism Sucks” bumper sticker in Attleboro’s Mullaney Twins parking lot (across from Morin’s) reject the benefits of Medicare and Social Security when he or she is of age.
I am of the opinion administrators of the elementary school in Miami Lakes, Fla., showed they have no backbone when they put the poem read by teenage poet Amanda Gorman at Joe Biden’s inauguration on a restricted list after one parent complained.
I am of the opinion The Sun Chronicle is justified in asking a candidate if they belong to a political party and if they do, which party.
I am of the opinion candidates in elections at every level should be asked if they believe the former president defeated Biden three years ago. I believe their answer sheds invaluable insight on their state of mind.
I am of the opinion columnists should end their column by stating if they are members of a political party and, if so, which party. I’ll start. I was a Democrat when I was younger, changed to unenrolled, became a Republican and am once again unenrolled. I’d like to say I’m an independent, but Massachusetts won’t let me use that designation.