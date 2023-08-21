It’s been a while since I dedicated a column to a variety of my opinions. To borrow a quote from the G.O.A.T., “Let’s go!”
The three-dimensional blue and white “A” atop the stone structure in the middle of the new rotary at the intersection of Rathbun Willard Drive, Rome Boulevard and Drummond Street is the icing on the beautiful cake that is the new Attleboro High School.
Do I like spending money? No. When I do, however, I want the best and that is exactly what the city did when designing and building this once-in-a-generation facility. I’ve always regretted the times when I cut corners and tried to do things on the cheap. Those times when I’ve tried to save have almost always ending up costing much more in the long run.
Kudos to everyone involved in the project. I can’t wait to see the new parking lots and athletic fields when they are completed on the footprint of the old AHS.
Area school committees should make students pass a mandatory course before graduating from high school about their municipal government, specifically the annual budgets passed by the elected officials in their city or town. A few city residents posted on social media the money spent on the “A” at the rotary outside of the high school should have been spent on paving roads.
A few residents who obviously understand the budget process immediately corrected the posters with information that the money comes from separate budgets.
The complaints were similar to the ones posted by North Attleboro residents about the new solid waste program and how money held in reserve in that enterprise fund should have been used to pave the town’s streets.
Money in an enterprise account, of course, can only be used on expenses specific to that account and cannot be transferred to the municipality’s general fund.
Speaking of roads, the money Massachusetts receives from the gasoline tax we all pay when filling up our cars is not even close to keeping up with the rising costs of paving roads across the state.
The Massachusetts Municipal Association estimated in 2019 that the amount of Chapter 90 funds needed to keep up with the deteriorating roadways across the state was $685 million.
The state is providing less than half that amount and is why roads are crumbling faster than cities and towns can repair them.
As a result, local governments are having to allocate more funds from their annual operating budget or bond for the money. Either way, it means less money elsewhere in the city or town’s budget. This, of course, is happening at a time when the state is sitting on a record surplus.
Those of you ridiculing local officials on social media need to understand who is truly responsible for poor roadways. Call your state representative and senator today.
There was an empty seat next to one of my favorite conservatives Friday night, so I pulled up a chair.
We immediately disagreed whether Donald Trump should return to the oval office, but agreed term limits are desperately needed for all elected officials, especially those who pretend to be serving us and not lobbyists in Washington.
Watching Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell freeze during a recent press conference and being led away by fellow Republicans was frightening.
Democrat Diane Feinstein had a similar episode when she was obviously confused when casting a vote during a recent Senate committee roll call. Others stepped up and told her to, “Just say aye.”
In case you were wondering, I was the one who will vote for anyone other than Trump.
Tornadoes touching down in North Attleboro, Mansfield and nearby Rhode Island, a “nearly unprecedented hurricane” in southern California, record temperatures in Texas and three other states, a wildfire wiping out an entire town in Hawaii and the smoke from another fire in Canada impacting air quality in the eastern United States.
It’s going to get worse before it gets better, especially if we keep electing officials who mock global warming when winter temperatures dip into the single digits, as Donald Trump did on Dec. 28, 2017.
I drove past the circus tent set up in the parking lot of Emerald Square Mall this weekend and had a flashback to when my parents used to take me to the circus that was held on the site of the future 40R housing on the North Attleboro-Plainville line.
My parents would always decline my request to visit the sideshow tent.
I had no idea at the time that 50 years later I would see multiple tattooed ladies by visiting any beach during the summer.