It seems like yesterday when Pattie and I joined friends at Highland Country Club for the start of a new century.
Highland is now a park, I now golf regularly in Providence and we are 23 years older — although she doesn’t look it.
What will another year bring? No one can say for sure, but I do have strong feelings about some of the events that will occur. Here are my predictions for 2023:
I’m not sure whether Timothy Barone, John Davis, Cathleen DeSimone or Jay DiLisio will be elected Attleboro’s next mayor. I’ll play the odds and predict the winner will be a male.
The winner will agree to meet with me to discuss how Attleboro can join other cities around the area in hosting a beer garden at Highland this summer.
Thirteen candidates will seek the nine positions on North Attleboro’s town council. At least one of the candidates will run for the office because of his or her opposition to the 40R housing proposal on the land currently occupied by the Stix Fun Center.
The town of North Attleboro will announce major news about the flailing Emerald Square mall.
The addition of sports betting will be a big plus for Plainridge Park Casino, which means additional revenue for the town of Plainville.
Leaders of one of The Sun Chronicle’s 10 communities will take the brave and right step of banning the sale of nip bottles. Contrary to the cries of owners, the liquor stores in that town will not go out of business. The move by that one town will be the impetus for other towns to follow in the coming years.
North TV will be invited to operate the local cable channels in another town. It will be the third serviced by our talented staff.
I have the utmost respect for the coaches of the four football teams covered by North TV but I believe the amount of talent graduating in June will be too much to replace in the fall. Bishop Feehan, King Philip, North Attleboro and Tri-County will not advance to December’s Super Bowl games at Gillette Stadium.
Robert Kraft, who stated in March that he was bothered his Patriots haven’t won a playoff game in the last three years, will meet with Bill Belichick after the team fails to qualify for the playoffs. The head coach will keep his job but will be “urged” to hire someone to help him with the football operations.
Red Sox fans will show their dissatisfaction with ownership by staying away from Fenway Park. Sellouts will be rare and attendance for the season will be among the lowest since John Henry, Tom Warner and Larry Lucchino purchased the team in 2002.
The Bruins will be eliminated in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs after first year head coach Jim Montgomery fails to rest aging superstars Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci and Brad Marchand toward the end of the regular season.
The Celtics will capture their 18th banner with a win in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
There will be a good deal of in-fighting before Republicans elect Kevin McCarthy as the new Speaker of the House.
McCarthy will lead the charge to limit appropriations in support of Ukrainians defending themselves from Russian attacks. The move by the new speaker will be the turning point in the war, allowing Vladimir Putin’s forces to make major gains in their invasion.
Speaking of Putin, the popularity of his best friend, Donald Trump, will plunge in the year before Republican primaries. White nationalists and anti-Semites, however, will remain loyal to the man who represented them in Oval Office.