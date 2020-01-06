The weather finally cooperated with the owners of Skyline at Waterplace allowing Providence to properly celebrate the start of a new year as planned. A low temperature of 3 degrees in 2018 and pouring rain in 2019 put a damper on festivities the last two years.
Pattie and I were cold but comfortable as we joined over a thousand other revelers who watched a 600-pound ball, made from LED lights, drop from 125-feet, followed by seven minutes of spectacular fireworks high above Waterplace Park last Tuesday night.
I thought about the upcoming year during the fireworks. Although no one knows for sure what 2020 will bring, I wouldn’t be surprised if the following were to occur:
- Joe Biden will secure the Democratic nomination toward the end of a long stretch of primaries.
- Donald Trump will defeat “Sleepy Joe” and be re-elected to another four-year term.
- Trump will pardon the cronies from his 2016 campaign who were convicted and sent to jail, but not his former personal attorney and fixer Michael Cohen who will serve his entire sentence for not being loyal to The Donald.
- Joe Kennedy III will defeat Edward Markey in the race for the U.S. Senate.
- There will be at least one more mass shooting and congress will do nothing.
- Every area incumbent seeking re-election will retain his or her seat up on Beacon Hill.
Charlie Baker’s favorable rating among Massachusetts’ voters will decline as the T continues to break down on a regular basis.
- One or two restaurants in downtown Attleboro will close. The same is true for downtown North Attleboro.
- The merging of Sacred Heart, St. Mark’s and St. Mary’s parishes in North Attleboro will be successful.
- Please note that this was submitted before Saturday’s game against Tennessee. If the Patriots were able to beat the Titans, they will not make it past the divisional round. Andrew Sherman and the Kansas City Chiefs will gain revenge when they beat the Pats by two touchdowns or more on Jan. 12.
- Tom Brady will sign a two-year extension to remain the Patriots’ quarterback after the team agrees to bolster the offensive line and receiving corps in the off-season.
- If I am wrong and Brady opts to retire, Julien Edelman will announce that he is also hanging up his cleats.
The Celtics will fall short of winning their 18th championship after advancing to the NBA finals.The Bruins will be ousted in the conference semifinals.The Red Sox will get under the $208 million payroll principal owner John Henry demanded. It will come at a cost, however, as the team ends the season below .500.Attendance will be lower at the inaugural Northern Trust FedEx event compared past tournaments at TPC Boston, as fans will no longer have the extra day off to follow their favorite golfer the Labor Day weekend had provided.The former members of Highland Country Club will donate a memorial to the city educating visitors on the history of the property and the former layout of the historic course.The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association will adopt statewide tournaments beginning in the fall. The upside is that the move will be a fairer system, especially for teams in this part of the state, and should result in more competitive semifinals and championships. It will also create more travel for qualifying teams. Nauset Regional in Eastham, for example, could meet Pittsfield in a first or second round game, resulting in a bus trip of nearly four hours before a tournament game.The North Attleboro football team will return to the MIAA playoffs after failing to qualify for the tournament last season.
Six of the eight high school basketball teams (boys and girls at Bishop Feehan, King Philip, North Attleboro and Tri-County) North TV covers will qualify for the MIAA state tournament.A recreational marijuana dispensary will open on Route 1 in Plainville and the sky won’t fall as opponents predicted.Less than a mile away, the numbers will follow the trend of the past few months and revenue will decline at Plainridge Park Casino compared to previous years. Members of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission will continue to drag their feet and not grant Plainridge a full casino license.The decision by the Federal Communications Commission to allow the nation’s cable giants to pocket the money customers pay in support of their communities’ local channels will be tied up in court. Maura Healy will be among the attorneys general challenging the FCC’s decision.At least one of the cable companies serving the area will devise another scheme to pocket money intended for cable access stations.
Have a safe and happy 2020!
Peter Gay is the executive director of North Attleborough Community Television Inc. — North TV. The views expressed in his column are not necessarily those of North TV. Email him at pgay@northtv.net
