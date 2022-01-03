It’s time for me to channel Jeane Dixon and predict events that might occur over the next 12 months.
Those of you under the age of 50 have probably never heard of the prognosticator who passed away 15 years ago this month. Then again, the odds are pretty high that someone too young to qualify for AARP isn’t reading a newspaper on a Monday morning.
Although no one knows for sure what will happen in 2022, I wouldn’t be surprised if the following were to occur:
Republicans will gain control of both the House and the Senate after November’s midterm elections, not a shock since Democrats who can’t seem to get out of their own way.
There will be a major push to elect the president, who lost the 2020 election, to be the Speaker of the House. Common sense will prevail, however, and Kevin McCarthy will be elected speaker.
State representatives Adam Scanlon and Jim Hawkins will be re-elected by double-digit margins if, and it’s a big if, they have opponents.
I will still react with anger when someone pulling out of a side street forces me to brake and then proceeds at or below the speed limit. The same goes for people who use the middle lane while approaching a busy off-ramp and then force their way into the right lane at the last possible second.
A trip down Route 1 in North Attleboro and Attleboro won’t leave me wondering if I need to bring my car in for an alignment. That will depend, however, on Mass Highway stepping up. The odds are not in my favor.
The Patriots season will come to an end in Kansas City in the NFL’s divisional playoffs.
One year after advancing to the American League Championship Series, the Red Sox will either fail to make the playoffs or will be eliminated in the Wild Card game.
The Celtics will fail to make the playoffs for the first time in 2014.
The Bruins will qualify for the postseason, but will fall in the first round.
Providence College will advance to the Elite Eight of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, but will come up seven points shy of advancing to the Final Four for the first time since 1987.
The NCAA will finally acknowledge that the collegiate-athletes we watch on Saturday afternoons — especially those playing in next week’s championship game — are not true students. The exceptions are Notre Dame, Stanford and a handful of other colleges and universities.
The Foxboro and King Philip school committees will do the right thing and change the nicknames for the two Hockomock League schools. Some will blame the “cancel culture.” I prefer to call it respect for your fellow human, something that missing in today’s America.
COVID will force a number of postponements and even the cancellation of some of the area’s high school winter sporting events over the next three months.
The four schools covered by North TV will come up short in their bids to play in the Super Bowl games at Gillette Stadium one year after two of the four made it to the title game.
Courtney Harrness will be successful in filling the big shoes of Robin McDonald at the Attleboro Norton YMCA. Jim Downs will also thrive in his role as head of the Hockomock Area YMCA when Ed Hurley steps down in March after almost three decades leading the regional organization.
New Sturdy Memorial Hospital President Aime Brewer will announce a capital campaign to expand the facility’s emergency room.
A reader from North Attleboro emailed last week asking me to predict the winning lottery numbers. Sorry Terry, my abilities cannot be used for financial gain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.