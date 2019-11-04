Were you one of the customers who signed up for the Apple TV Plus subscription streaming service when it launched last Friday? How about Disney Plus? You might opt instead to wait for HBO Max or NBC Universal’s Peacock stream coming in 2020.
Cable television is under attack. As a result, so are cable access corporations like North TV and similar stations like ours across the country.
The reason for that is because local cable is funded through a percentage of everyone’s monthly cable bill. North TV, for example, receives 4.5 percent of every dollar Comcast and Verizon bills residents in North Attleboro. The percentage is even higher in Attleboro and other communities where the percentage is the maximum allowed by law at an even fiv percent.
It’s important to note that the percentage is based only on the cable portion of the bill and not the total that includes Internet and telephone.
I can’t speak for my colleagues in cable access, but in North Attleboro, the money received from cable television accounts for more than 97 percent of our annual budget. Those funds are used to cover meetings of town boards, community and school events, high school sports and more.
Regular readers of this column know that is why I have always fought the idea of putting our programs online. By doing so, people who have “cut the cord” and no longer have cable in favor of a satellite dish and/or a streaming service would be able to view those programs without providing financial support.
It is why the North TV website never had programming other than government meetings and the town’s pre-election coverage. We provided those programs in our Video Vault as a public service for residents in the hope they would become more involved in their local government.
It is also why the new northtv.net requires visitors to become North TV Insiders and register to be able to watch non-government programming.
Those of you who are cable subscribers and continue to support us can register for a user name and password at no charge by periodically uploading a copy of your latest cable bill. Those of you who have already “cut the cord” would pay a small monthly fee to be able to watch all of our other programming.
The concept is unique to cable access and we realize the $2.99 monthly fee doesn’t come close to the 4.5 percent we were receiving when someone was a Comcast or Verizon customer. Every penny counts, however, in our effort to provide quality local programming to the residents we serve.
It is also why visitors to our website will see the addition of written content to northtv.net starting this week.
We have always produced short highlight packages of the events we cover for use in our “North Attleborough This Week” news program and will now be offering the packages separately on the North TV News page of our new website.
To help visitors better understand the context of the videos, we will also post 300- to 500-word stories similar to the websites of regional and national stations.
I envision the day after one of the debates we host our website posting a story that includes a synopsis of the evening along with information on when and where voters can cast ballots.
We realize that cable access corporations aren’t alone in facing challenges and is why North TV will be sharing stories about the events we cover with The Sun Chronicle when one of the newspaper’s reporters is unavailable.
As a result, you will soon see the names of our staff and North TV listed in the byline of some stories about North Attleboro and Plainville.
I view it is a win-win situation for everyone involved: residents of the two towns get additional coverage, the towns’ officials gain another tool in dispersing important information, the newspaper benefits without adding costs and North TV remains relevant at a pivotal time in our industry. Whether the collaboration results in residents keeping their newspaper subscription, cable box or becoming a North TV Insider remains to be seen.
Are we fighting the inevitable? Will residents someday be unable to watch their community on television? I don’t know, but at least we’re trying!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.