We’re one week away from my annual column predicting events that will take place over the next 12 months. Before I do, let’s take a look back at the accuracy of predictions I made a year ago.
I successfully predicted wins by Adam Scanlon and Jim Hawkins in November’s state election. My prediction had the two Democrats winning by double-digit margins if, and it was a big if, they had opponents. Scanlon was unopposed and Hawkins won by almost 20%.
I successfully predicted I would react with anger when someone pulling out of a side street forced me to brake and then proceeded at or below the speed limit. The same goes for people who use the middle lane while approaching a busy off-ramp and then force their way into the right lane at the last possible second. Please know, I’m fine with people driving at a speed their comfortable with, just don’t cut me off before you doing so.
I successfully predicted the Red Sox would either fail to make the playoffs or would be eliminated in the Wild Card game. Can you believe I was naïve enough to think John Henry would field a team capable of playing in the postseason?
I successfully predicted the Bruins would qualify for the postseason and then fall in the first round. They were not only eliminated 4-3 in the NHL’s first best of seven series, they then fired head coach Bruce Cassidy weeks after the season ended.
I was half right when I predicted Republicans would gain control of both the House and the Senate. The GOP, of course, took the House but not the Senate, as independents rejected candidates backed by Donald Trump.
I was half right when I predicted there would be a major push to elect Trump the new Speaker of the House. There is still talk, but the path of destruction the former president has left in his wake has diminished that chance.
I was half right when I predicted a trip down Route 1 wouldn’t leave me wondering if I would need to bring my car in for an alignment. Although parts of the state highway were paved, it was often only one of the four lanes.
I was half right when I predicted the NCAA would finally acknowledge that the collegiate-athletes we watch on Saturday afternoons — especially those playing in football’s championship games — are not true scholars. While no action has been taken, the association hired a new leader in Charlie Baker who won’t be afraid to hold the institutions accountable.
I was half right when I predicted the Foxboro and King Philip school committees would do the right thing and change the nicknames for the two Hockomock League schools. While Foxboro hasn’t acted, King Philip will be phasing out references to Native Americans on their uniforms and facilities in favor of the school’s new KP logo. It’s time for Foxboro to do the same, especially the removal of Redskins’ logo on the side of their football helmets.
I unsuccessfully predicted COVID would force a number of postponements and even the cancellation of some of the area’s high school winter sporting events.
I unsuccessfully predicted the Patriots 2021 season would come to an end in Kansas City in the NFL’s divisional playoffs. The team, led by the man who some describe as a defensive genius and the greatest NFL coach of all time, gave up 47 points in an embarrassing loss to Buffalo in the Wild Card round.
I unsuccessfully predicted the Celtics would fail to make the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Boston not only made the playoff, they advanced to the NBA Finals before falling to Golden State in six games.
I unsuccessfully predicted Providence College would advance to the Elite Eight of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Ed Cooley’s Friars had a great season, but finished five points shy of living up to my expectations.
I unsuccessfully predicted the four schools covered by North TV would come up short in their bids to play in Super Bowl games at Gillette Stadium one year after two of the four made it to the title game. King Philip made it to the Division 2 championship game earlier this month and North Attleboro was within seven points of playing in the Division 3 title game in coach Mike Strachan’s first season.
I unsuccessfully predicted new Sturdy Memorial Hospital President Aime Brewer would announce a capital campaign to expand the facility’s emergency room. It did not happen, although it’s something I hope she does in the near future.