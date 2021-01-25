What will they do now that Donald J. Trump is no longer president? It’s something some of you might have said to a family member or friend during Wednesday’s inauguration of Joseph R. Biden as our 46th president.
The “we” mentioned in the opening sentence are newspaper columnists and other members of mainstream media. “We” are going to be fine and, in spite of what those people might think, will question and criticize the incoming administration.
It’s a thought that crossed my mind as I watched Wednesday’s peaceful transfer of power two weeks to the day Trump zealots tried to overthrow our government. Here are some others:
The same relative who predicted there would be rioting if Donald Trump loses the election claimed Biden must have been pumped with medications before his inaugural address.
My fellow columnists at this paper who want Democrats to “turn the corner” and drop the impeachment trial have to assure the American people that the most divisive president in U.S. history will not run again in 2024. If not, Congress must act to assure the person who preached hate and pushed people to commit treason on his behalf can never run again.
I was shocked Trump ignored the pleas of rioters and didn’t grant them pardons last week, but then I remembered the statement then-candidate Trump said of John McCain, “I like people who weren’t captured.” Do you think his fanatics will finally realize that he never truly cared about them? Probably not!
We should have known what we were in for when Trump moved into the White House without a dog. After all, you have to be a loving, caring person to have for a pet.
Fox News let a number of staffers go the day before the inauguration. The managing editor and political editor responsible for election night projections were both released. Departing staffers told thedailybeast.com the cuts are part of a “purge” meant to push the views of the network’s right-wing primetime opinion shows into its news coverage. So much for “fair and balanced” reporting.
I was moved while watching President-elect Biden speak during a tribute to coronavirus victims Tuesday night. I often check to see how Fox covers the same event and wasn’t surprised to find the network wasn’t showing it, instead choosing to air a discussion about “liberal mind control” and the media’s push to change the way Republicans think.
ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and MSNBC aired the “Celebrating America” special the night of the inauguration. The program showcased “the American people’s resilience, heroism, and unified commitment to come together as a nation to heal and rebuild.” Fox News, once again, did not run the program. After all, a unified country would be bad for ratings.
While Vice President Mike Pence’s stock might have plunged with Trump extremists, his actions of the past two weeks helped his chances with independent voters if he decides to seek the presidency in 2024.
Although I pray that the new president’s goal of administering 100 million doses of the COVID vaccine will be achieved, I’m afraid there’s no chance it will happen.
Maybe it’s the cold weather, but I’m starting to get used to the idea of wearing a mask. Is it possible they’ll become the norm, especially for seniors, during the winter months to stem the spread of the seasonal flu?
I’m trying to figure out how North TV can safely host debates and our annual political rally while maintaining social distancing for North Attleboro’s April 6 town election. I welcome suggestions.
An industry blog predicts as many as 27 percent of cable subscribers across the nation will “cut the cord” in favor of streaming services this year. That, of course, would be a major financial blow to the people who deliver everything from coverage of municipal meetings, local elections, high school sports, graduations and other important events. Enjoy it while you can.
The same blog reported Netflix expanded its base by nearly 22 percent over the year. The streaming service now has a reported 203.7 million global subscribers at year end.
