Our recent trip to Walt Disney World has put me behind schedule on my Christmas shopping, so don’t be surprised if you see me at the supermarket or local pharmacy later today in the midst of a pre-holiday panic attack.
Who am I trying to kid?
I’m a male and guys always conclude their shopping moments before stores close on Christmas Eve.
There are some items I would like to give that stores don’t sell and would be impossible to wrap. Here they are:
To the smokers of wacky tobacky … the opening of a local marijuana dispensary. I don’t smoke it, but I know a lot of people who do and it seems like years since the subject was first discussed in this area. Enough already. Local officials need to stop dragging their feet and get it done!
To former North Attleboro town administrator Mark Fisher … time with your family and a gesture by the town thanking you for the half century you dedicated serving the community you love.
To Fisher’s successor as town administrator and the current acting town manager Michael Gallagher … best of luck in whatever you decide to do in the future.
To my colleagues at North TV … the town council hiring a town manager who appreciates local cable access and the hard work you do to bring important community, educational and government events into residents’ homes.
To my cable access colleagues across the nation … a delay in enacting the Federal Communications Commission’s decision allowing the cable companies to put into their own pockets the money subscribers pay to support local programming.
To residents in North Attleboro and Plainville who have “cut the cord” and are no longer Comcast or Verizon cable subscribers … a few minutes to explore the new northtv.net website. While you’re at it, become a North TV Insider and always be able to view our programs in HD on any device anytime, anywhere.
To everyone planning on going to Attleboro’s Tozier-Cassidy Field on Nov. 26 … temperatures in the 50s for the 100th holiday meeting of the Blue Bombardiers and Red Rocketeers.
To the Bishop Feehan, King Philip, North Attleboro and Tri-County football teams (the schools North TV covers) … games at Gillette Stadium on the first weekend in December, the dates for next year’s MIAA Super Bowls.
To the former members of Highland Country Club … that the idea proposed in a column by Mike Kirby becomes a reality and a plaque or stone is placed at the entrance to Highland Park detailing the history of the golf course and function facility.
To Tom Brady … an offensive line capable of giving you time to find a receiving corp incapable of creating separation from the opposition’s secondary. I’d also like to give you a three-year contract that will allow you to close out your Hall of Fame career in Foxboro.
To local golf fans … a stretch of great weather for 11 days beginning August 11 to accommodate players and spectators alike at The Northern Trust FedEx event at TPC Boston and the AAGA Championship the following weekend.
To Attleboro taxpayers … that the construction of the new Attleboro High School continues to be on time and on budget.
To Mayor Paul Heroux and the Attleboro city council … a harmonious 2020. It’s probably more realistic to give the gift of world peace!
To the American people … a ruling by the Supreme Court that political parties are unconstitutional. Senators and members of Congress could then vote their conscience and the will of their electorate and no longer be lemmings following party leadership. That assumes the individual members have a conscience.
To the Americans who vote in presidential elections … the elimination of the electoral college. My vote should be as just as important as someone casting a ballot in one of the so-called swing states. This could be done by simply eliminating the electoral college. Can you imagine if our current president had won the popular vote in 2016 and was denied the oval office because he didn’t carry enough states. “Rigged system,” he would have tweeted.
To my daughter Bridget … a special education teaching position in the fall at a local school system allowing you to share your special sense of caring and love with children in need.
To my wife Pattie … a letter from the manager of Days’ Condominiums that cottage 10, named Crocus, is once again available during the first week in July. If so, it will be my 50th year spending that week in one of the cottages mere feet from Cape Cod Bay.
To those of you who made it to the end of this column … a merry Christmas and a prosperous 2020!
