It’s happening again. I’m falling behind on a New Year’s resolution.
Before the start of the year, I committed to reading at least one book every three months. Although I completed Katie Couric’s “Going There” in seven weeks and was ahead of schedule, I haven’t even opened my next book, the 240-page hardcover “The Beatles: Get Back” Pattie and Bridget gave me for Christmas.
That’s not to say I don’t read. In fact, I probably read more than most.
I make it a point to read at least five paragraphs of every story in this newspaper every day and never miss reading the online edition when we’re away on vacation. I also subscribe to the digital editions of The Boston Globe, The Boston Herald and The Providence Journal.
Magazines include AAA’s monthly publication, the two magazines AARP produces, Boston Magazine, Rhode Island Monthly and Rolling Stone Magazine.
Then there’s social media.
While posts from “friends” are easy to digest, are upsetting. The posts I read are like some of the letters to the editor of this newspaper, not based on the truth.
I used to reply to ridiculous claims, but I soon learned that citing actual facts was a waste of time. People with hardcore convictions weren’t going to be persuaded by reading the sentence or two I would write in the comment section. The posters will believe what they believe, so I usually opt to not see their posts for 30 days or unfriend them entirely.
For example, there have been a number of posts about the high price of gasoline. “I’d love a mean Tweet and $1.79 gas right now,” a number of “friends” have posted.
I would love to challenge them by asking how the former president’s American first policy would have stopped his pal Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine, the desire of people from around the world to travel after the pandemic, OPEC’s refusal to increase oil production and our own country’s oil producers from investing in new wells out of fear supplies will increase, prices will decline and profits fall.
Oh yes, profits. The posters who think the president who posted mean Tweets would have made a difference obviously don’t read newspapers. If they did, they’d realize that Shell posted quarterly profits of $9.1 billion and ExxonMobil earned $5.5 billion and generated $14.8 bill of cash flow. Investors and shareholders are ecstatic.
How about our friends in Saudi Arabia? Would the former president been able to convince them to pump more oil? I doubt it. The New York Times reported that the quarterly income of the national oil company of Saudi Arabia reached nearly $40 billion.
The same people upset about the price of gasoline not that long ago were posting about Democrats pushing a socialist agenda, but now want the president to curtail capitalism.
Please don’t think I’m defending Joe Biden, because I am not. I believe history will show that Biden and his predecessor were among the worst presidents ever.
I’ve also seen posts from people upset that abortion advocates are protesting outside the home of SCOTUS judges. Some of those same people were in support of similar protests outside of the homes of Gov. Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu because of the mandates the two officials implemented during COVID.
Abortion is now the hot topic on social media. Although I neither support or am against abortion, I find it interesting that people who oppose mandatory vaccines use the “My body, my choice” argument to defend their right. How about the body of a woman brutally raped or a victim of incest? It’s apparent, “My body, my choice” only applies when that body is male.
I also read recently from a known conservative, “If you don’t like what a retailer does, vote with your feet.”
What? When those on the left boycott a company they’re accused of being WOKE.
Do I say and not as I do, I guess?