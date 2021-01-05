The end of 2020 was like most of the wretched year. Rather than going out, I was forced to watch the year come to an end on television from my favorite chair.
Waiting for the ball to drop in Times Square gave me plenty of time to think about some of things that might occur over the next 12 months. Although no one knows for sure what 2021 will bring, I wouldn’t be surprised if the following were to occur:
Joe Biden will have a successful first year, the economy will bounce back and unemployment will plunge. It will be a good year for the average American.
Biden’s call for the public to wear masks for the first 100 days will be followed by the majority of Americans. Others, many of them supporters of the former president, will refuse to wear them simply because it was Biden who asked.
Donald Trump will be the first to announce he is running for president in 2024.
Trump will lash out at mainstream media after they stop treating everything he says as newsworthy, an advantage he has had over every candidate since first announcing his run in 2015.
A veteran member of the U.S. House or Senate and a leader in his or her party will die. Many Americans will consider it addition through subtraction.
Broadcast and cable networks will realize that showing nightly New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ figures have little to do with the majority of Americans.
Mayor Paul Heroux will edge two challengers in his bid for a third term. One of the major issues during the campaign will be the blue trash bins distributed this past year.
Fourteen candidates will seek the nine town council positions decided in North Attleboro’s April 6 election.
One of the three anchor stores (JC Penney, Macy’s or Sears) at the Emerald Square Mall will close their doors.
The new owners of the mall on Route 1, JLL-Retail, will make a major announcement that will dramatically change the way the property operates.
Plainville residents will complain about traffic backing up on Route 1 in front of Apotho Therapeutics marijuana dispensary. Attleboro’s Nova Farms has had similar issues but is able to handle the excess thanks to its location on a side street in the city’s industrial park off of Country Street.
The Attleboro Blue Bombardiers will host the North Attleboro Red Rocketeers in a 100th anniversary celebration of their Thanksgiving Day rivalry on Saturday, April 3.
Bishop Feehan athletic teams will continue to dominate their fellow Catholic Central League members by capturing at least 75 percent of the conference’s championships in their first full year.
A past champion will capture the Attleboro Area Golf Association championship, ending a streak of three straight years of first time winners.
Gillette Stadium will once again be packed with fans during the 2021 season. Bill Belichick and the Patriots will long for the empty stadium they had this season, however, as boos rain down on the team as they struggle to finish with a .500 record.
The Red Sox will open the season playing to less than 15,000 fans at Fenway Park due to restrictions put in place to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The team will finish the season third in the American League East.
The Celtics will take a step backward and bow out of the playoffs in the conference quarterfinals.
The Bruins will be defeated in the conference finals.
People who demand that cable providers like Comcast and Verizon carry out-of-market stations like Boston’s WCVB Channel 5 and WHDH Channel 7 will finally realize it comes at a cost and that cost is higher cable rates. The same is true whenever networks like ESPN signs a new contract to cablecast professional sports like the NFL.
It will be one of the worst years ever for local cable access corporations like North TV as cable customers “cut the cord” in favor of streaming services.
