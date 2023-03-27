North TV’s annual silly season comes to an end a week from tomorrow night when fellow Sun Chronicle columnist Mike Kirby helps me announce the results of North Attleboro’s election earlier that day, one night after we do the same for Plainville’s election.
I call it our silly season because it’s the time of the year when I receive the most phone calls from residents who proudly admit they’ve canceled their cable subscription in favor of streaming. They’re consistent in their frustration about not being able to view the hours of specials we produce in advance of their town’s election.
“On your local cable channel, after all we are a cable access corporation funded through the monthly payments made by cable subscribers,” I answer while making sure to stress the word cable the three times I use it in hopes they’ll understand the hypocrisy of the request they’re about to make.
They typically respond, “I told you I got rid of cable, so how can I watch your channels?”
I then instruct them to click the words “North TV Insider” at the top of any page on the website. It’s on that page they can register a user name and password.
“I’ve done that, but it stops when I have to agree to pay $2.99 for a monthly subscription,” they complain.
“Yes, it’s how you can help us cover our payroll and the other costs we have. It’s what cable subscribers do when they pay their monthly bill,” I explain.
Some understand, most answer, “That’s not fair!”
I usually spend the next few minutes trying to explain that we once had six employees and now have four as a result of the actions they and others took when they canceled their cable subscription. The small fee we charge is a way we can recoup some of that revenue and is less expensive then every other streaming service they have.
When that doesn’t sink in, I then explain we are funded through one of the towns’ enterprise accounts — no different than solid waste, water and sewer — and residents who do not pay into those accounts are not entitled to those services. They very seldom agree, wanting others to pay so they can watch for free.
March is also our silly season because of the extraordinary effort we have to make in order to get some candidates to come to our studio for the free promotions opportunities we give. I often have to send multiple emails, texts and phone calls before they’ll respond.
“Perhaps I should start our election specials by telling viewers which candidates responded immediately and detail the time it took me to get others to take part,” I thought to myself one afternoon last week before finishing the last of 27 interviews I conducted over the past two weeks.
It was one of many thoughts I’ve had over the past week. Here are five more:
I’ll probably be shunned the next time I walk into the office of this newspaper, but the proposed Massachusetts tax credit of $250 for newspaper subscribers should instead go to those who support cable access corporations through their monthly cable bills. Unlike newspapers, the majority of stations like North TV are non-profit corporations. In addition, a video of an entire meeting provides more detail than a reporter assigned a limited number of column inches.
I’m not sure if it was worthy of an editorial, but I do believe the city council’s president and vice president should always be on hand for a mayor’s swearing in ceremony.
I agreed with the letter to the editor from Frederick Walters in Tuesday’s paper suggesting the Republican party do away with the elephant as its symbol. I disagree, however, with his choice of a dung beetle as a replacement. Key members of the party have behaved more like ostriches over the past seven years, burying their heads whenever it comes to the actions of former President Donald Trump.
Robert Lanpher wrote a letter to the editor stating Sun Chronicle columnists should declare their party affiliation, so here you go, Bob. I was once a Democrat until I realized the amount of influence unions representing public employees have on the party. I was also a Republican until I resigned over the ignorance of members of the GOP in defending Donald Trump. I am now unenrolled hoping a third party rises before Democrats and Republicans destroy our country. I’m afraid it might be too late.
If Silicon Valley Bank’s chief executive officer, chief financial officer and chief marketing officer did indeed sell their shares worth $4.5 million in the failed company, they should spend a total of 4.5 million hours in a prison that requires inmates to do hard labor. That would be 513.69 years. Too harsh? I’d agree to let them divide that time between the three of them. That’s only 171.23 years for each of them.