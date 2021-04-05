Trump. Promises Made. Promises Kept.
I chuckled as I drove by a house on Route 118 in Rehoboth and saw a sign with those claims in front of the former president’s supporters.
“Will they ever concede to the reality their candidate lost,” I thought to myself.
It was one of many thoughts that have taken place inside this gray-haired head of mine. Here are some others:
I have to believe the roll out of the three vaccines approved by the FDA would have been much smoother had the military been activated to plan for and distribute the shots. To expect the elderly to access appointments online was insane.
My recommendation to people looking for an appointment is to log on to the CVS and Walgreen’s websites at 6 a.m.
I was able get Bridget appointments in Fall River the first day she was eligible and Pattie an appointment in Attleboro the next day.
I was successful securing an appointment for myself three times. I was able to book one at a Walgreen’s in Roxbury, I canceled that one the next day for another at a Walgreen’s in Fall River and eventually was able to get an appointment at the CVS less than a mile from my home.
Local cable stations like North TV have stepped up, at a considerable cost, to stream high school games for families and fans unable to attend in person due to COVID limitations.
My hope is that schools will continue to allow games of non-revenue producing sports to be streamed live and not be pushed aside in favor of equipment mounted to press boxes and gymnasium walls.
North TV will be cablecasting and streaming the first sub-varsity game in our 15-year history Thursday night when Foxboro and North Attleboro freshmen and sophomore football players square off at North’s Beaupre Field.
That is, of course if it doesn’t rain.
In addition to having no stands, the field has no press box and no cover for equipment. Players and their families need to understand that the equipment used to stream games is worth well over $11,000 and was not designed to be exposed to the elements.
The coronavirus will prevent North TV from showing Bishop Feehan football games this season. In order to accommodate all of the players’ families, there is no room left for a camera and our two announcers in the stands, in the press box and top of the box.
The return of fans to Fenway Park is another sign that there is a light at the end of the COVID tunnel. The lack of packed stands reminded me of watching the Red Sox 30 years ago.
I hope I’m wrong, but I can’t see a standing room only crowd at Gillette Stadium when the Patriots kick off their season in September. I also can’t see the Patriots making the playoffs with Cam Newton at quarterback.
Kudos to Major League Baseball for moving July’s All Star game and draft out of Atlanta in response to the new Georgia voting law critics say unfairly limits people of color access to the ballot box.
The Associated Press is coming under fire from conservatives (including a Trump zealot who visited my office last week) for reportedly advising its staff in a memo not to describe the migrant situation as a crisis.
“The current events in the news — a sharp increase in the arrival of unaccompanied minors — is a problem for border officials, a political challenge for Biden and a dire situation for many migrants who make the journey, but it does not fit the classic dictionary definition of a crisis,” Fox News reported the memo said.
“Therefore, we should avoid, or at least, be highly cautious, about referring to the present situation as a crisis on our own, although we may quote others using that language, the memo continued. “If using the word ‘crisis,’ we need to ask of what and to whom.”
Crisis or not, I don’t understand how those seeking a better life are making their way into this country.
I seem to remember Donald Trump promising to “build a great wall on our southern border and I’ll have Mexico pay for that wall?”
So much for promises kept!
