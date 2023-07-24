The social media trolls were out in force this week, critical of every aspect of the new solid waste program starting this month in North Attleboro after the black 35-gallon trash barrels were delivered to the approximately 9,000 households that are a part of the program.
Officially called toters, the barrels are essentially the same ones Attleboro residents have been using the past few years. In fact, they’re better because the indentations on the front and back are less severe, making it easier to pack multiple bags of trash inside.
I always make it a point to know what is going on in my community and followed the city’s bidding process closely when a new contract with Waste Management was signed more than three years ago. I’ll be the first to admit, however, even I was surprised when the blue two-wheel carts were first delivered. I soon learned, as will the trolls in North, that they’re actually bigger than they look.
It is why I chuckled when reading some of the comments posted by North residents after receiving their toters this week.
What the trolls refused to acknowledge is that the price of having a company drive through a city or town, pick up trash and recycling, will rise substantially every time a contract comes up for renewal. It happened in Attleboro and is happening this year in North Attleboro and Plainville.
And few people actually realize that officials in North and Plainville did a remarkable job of keeping the increase to a minimum.
The toters that people have mocked are one of the main reasons why the rise in fees was small because the one person driving a truck can maneuver a mechanical arm to pick up the bin and empty it without getting out of the cab.
The pay-as-you-throw bags can still be used when the amount of trash in a given week won’t fit in the toter, but they come at a cost and that is to make up for the time the driver has to get out of the truck and dispose of the bag manually.
For those of you who aren’t on social media, here are a few of the comments I found and the answers to them.
“So let me get this straight. My trash bill is going to go up and I can fit basically one bag that I would normally pay $1.50 for in this barrel.”
The person is correct about the trash bill rising, just as it will the next time the contract is up. He is wrong about fitting only one bag, however.
“I know our yearly trash bill went up by $161, so I was assuming it would be as large as the recycling bin.”
The state reimburses the town for more than half of the cost of 35-gallon toters, but not a penny for larger bins, so ones with larger capacity would have cost the town up to a half-million dollars. As an enterprise account, the cost would have to be passed on to each of the 9,000 households.
The solid waste fee was $250 under the old contract. Assuming a household put out one large ($1.50) and one small bag ($1) each week last year, the cost would have been $380. The cost with the new 35-gallon toter (which will fit the same two bags) is $385.
The only added expense is the cost of the non-town bags needed inside the toter.
Larger toters would not only have cost more, but would have been unfair to those generating very little trash, especially the elderly.
There were multiple comments about the decision to sign the contract with Waste Management from people who obviously don’t know only two companies submitted bids.
“Who in the town made this decision? Was it a vote? I want to see the names that thought this was a good idea.”
The town council approved the five-year contract with Waste Management on June 21. Their names are on the town’s website. It’s important to note no members of the public spoke out against the proposed contract during the two council and one finance committee meetings held in advance of the vote.
“Once again … who the hell were the town representatives who voted this in. Rank amateurs.”
Councilors, and all elected and appointed members of town boards, are indeed amateurs. No one gets paid for volunteering their time and opening themselves up to being ridiculed on social media. The person writing this post should run for office.
“Whoever approved these tiny trash barrels should reconsider life decisions. Thinking about putting myself in the running for town manager when it opens up. Who do I need to start talking to about change and is involved in the government already?”
I actually responded to this post, “I don’t remember interviewing you as one of the candidates leading up to April’s town election.
In fact, I wonder how many of these critics even bothered to vote in North Attleboro’s election back in April.
It’s apparently easier to play Monday morning quarterback.