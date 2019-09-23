This isn’t exactly how the game of 20 questions works, but I do have some queries — 20 to be exact — for you to ponder this week:
Which is it? When the economy rebounded during the Clinton administration a good friend of mine told me that the credit was actually the result of actions by George H.W. Bush. When it crashed during the younger Bush’s term, he claimed it was the fault of Clinton. He says it always takes a few years for a president’s influence to take effect. If that is indeed true, shouldn’t Barrack Obama receive the credit for this era of economic boom? By the way, Obama is the same president my friend thinks failed in his efforts to bring down the U.S. government.
Didn’t the Republican party used to oppose the deficit? The era of the GOP being the party of budget hawks is apparently dead, as Republican senators and congressmen have been deafly silent while the deficit has ballooned by approximately 18 percent in the past year. Do they really fear Donald Trump’s Tweets that much?
When will Mitch McConnell grow a backbone? The Senate majority leader recently stated that he was waiting to hear what Trump would be willing to sign before bringing stronger background checks for guns purchasers to the senate floor. Doesn’t mumbles know that the legislative branch is an equal and not subservient to the White House?
The northeast? The deep south? The plains? The west? Where will the next mass shooting occur? You know it’s going to happen. Where and how soon?
Am I a bad person? When I see states that continually elect climate deniers to represent them in Washington now dealing with record flooding and the effects from hurricanes I don’t feel the amount empathy I should for those people. I have the same thoughts when a mass shooting occurs in one of those states.
What are they thinking? I think Joe Biden is a nice guy; I’m convinced his time to be president has past, however. The gaffes he has made on the campaign trail will be magnified 1000% should he earn the right to go one on one with Trump next fall. He would be an easy target for Trump and his minions who feast on the hate he spews.
Elizabeth Warren? I have voted for every candidate from Massachusetts (call it state pride) who has run for president, but I have a difficult time warming up to Warren. Can you imagine the speeches and Tweets from Trump if she is his opponent? Her nomination would most likely result in a Republican landslide with Trump winning both the popular and electoral vote.
Is Tom Steyer the man capable of defeating Trump? The billionaire former hedge fund manager and climate activist was one of the first to question Trump’s ethics in a series of national television ads he paid for out of his own pocket. Voters who wanted a political outsider and successful businessman in 2016 would have a choice between Steyer and Trump in next year’s election if the former could only earn the democrat’s nomination.
What would Myra think? I have a hard time believing the Patriots would have signed Antonio Brown if Myra Kraft was still the matriarch of the organization. Accusations of sexual assault and dishonest business practices are surfacing on a weekly basis. He doesn’t deserve the privilege of playing in the NFL. He could be elected president, however.
Will area towns regret an update of the state’s education funding formula? Local communities have been calling for the state to adjust the formula that determines aid to their school budgets. It appears the legislation that will pass on Beacon Hill will favor school districts with high percentages of low-income students, English learners and costs of special education. Will Attleboro end up with more at the expense of towns like Foxboro, Mansfield, North Attleboro and Plainville?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.