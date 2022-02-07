I watched the sidewalk plow make its way up Attleboro’s Berwick Road from West Street on Wednesday anxious to see what the operator would do as he approached our property.
Following the lead of my brothers Bob and Tom when we lived on Third Street, I’ve always cleared the entire sidewalk from one end of our property to the other. It has not only become a sense of pride, it’s also a preventive measure in hopes the sidewalk plow will bypass our property and not tear up our front lawn. The effort paid off during the snowstorm that hit the area a week ago Saturday. The driver of the sidewalk plow, actually a riding snow blower, veered off the sidewalk and into the street as he moved onto my next-door neighbor’s house.
I’ve always enjoyed shoveling snow probably because it’s always so quiet during and after a snowstorm and the only time I can’t hear traffic on nearby Route 95. As a result, clearing snow gives me plenty of time to think. Here are some of the thoughts that took place inside this gray-haired head of mine while I was conquering two-feet of snow last weekend and tackling the ice this weekend:
It’s time for local communities to do away with the annual parking bans. Officials have tools they didn’t have when ordinances were passed decades ago. Reverse 911 calls and social media are just two of the ways municipalities have to let residents know a temporary ban is in effect before a storm approaches.
Longtime WCVB sportscaster Mike Lynch would always introduce highlights of the Attleboro vs. North Attleboro football game during his annual special on Thanksgiving night by saying how much he loved the schools’ nicknames. “The best nicknames in the state,” he would always exclaim. AHS should always be the home of the Blue Bombardiers.
Part of me wonders if Bill Belichick purposely texted fired Dolphins head coach Brian Flores to congratulate him on being named the new head coach of the Giants. Belichick’s “misdirected” text will be difficult for the NFL to explain. Can you say payback?
Let me see if I’ve got this right. The Patriots would like Tom Brady to come back to Foxboro to sign a one-day contract so he can retire as a New England Patriot. Isn’t this the same organization that refused to give him multi-year contracts over the past five years in Foxboro?
I support Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney’s actions after a high school hockey game last week. I’ve seen the videos and believe a 17-year-old accosting an official during a volatile situation is not acceptable. I’m proud to say Heagney is our chief.
I recently read an article about President Harry S. Truman’s 10-point civil rights program, which included the prohibition of discrimination in federal employment and an end of segregation in the military. Why wasn’t I surprised when I then read that the measure was defeated by Southern lawmakers? Conservatives? No. Racists? Yes.
Whoopi Goldberg’s remarks about the Holocausts were worthy of the suspension she received last week. What I didn’t read in multiples stories was outrage over the South banning books again. What’s next? An incumbent wanting to seize ballot boxes.
Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has apparently walked back her Tweet calling for a “National Divorce.” So much for her oath to “solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States.” I’m OK with the “divorce” she suggested so people like Greene would no longer have the power to enact laws that impact me.
Statues of Confederate soldiers removed after public outcry should be returned to their pedestals with one addition. A noose should be added to the neck of these traitors to our country. That noose should be connected to the branch of the nearest tree.
A radio talk show host I used to work with reveled when listeners would call his show to complain about his daily program. I have to believe the same is true of the columnist who appears on this page every Friday. You should turn to another channel if you don’t like the radio host and skip the column if you don’t like the writer, including mine.