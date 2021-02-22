Have you ever wondered why God allows terrible things to happen to good people?
It was one of many thoughts I had inside this gray-haired head of mine while shoveling the sidewalk in front of our house Saturday morning before calling the hockey game to benefit A.J. Quetta later that night.
Here are some of the others I had over the weekend:
The sight of Bishop Feehan and North Attleboro hockey players gathered at center ice after Saturday’s game was moving, especially when members of both teams made the sign of the cross while praying for Quetta, who was watching the North TV live stream of the game from his room at the Shepherd Spinal Cord and Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center in Atlanta.
I’ll be the first to admit I was wrong when I doubted the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association’s plans for pushing ahead with the fall and winter seasons. The changes they suggested were implemented as planned by local schools and coaches, but wouldn’t have been successful without the support of the student-athletes who competed.
The first high school football season played in the spring could be a challenge for teams not playing their games on artificial turf, especially if we have a rainy stretch in March and April. It will also be a nightmare for announcers trying to decipher players’ numbers, people responsible for cleaning uniforms and crews maintaining the fields.
It will feel like the fourth Thursday in November when Attleboro and North Attleboro celebrate the 100th anniversary of their Thanksgiving Day rivalry on Saturday, April 24. I’m looking forward to calling the game with Del Malloy and Jared Ware at 10 a.m. Unless there is significant progress in the fight against COVID, the number of fans will be limited and the game will be shown live on North TV’s Community Channel and streamed on northtv.net.
I’m starting to think it won’t be my turn to receive the coronavirus vaccine until the end of the year, at the earliest. As a 61-year-old male with none of the underlying health conditions listed on government websites, I am last on the state’s priority list.
It’s no secret that people love to complain on social media. I have to wonder, however, how many Attleboro residents would have refused a chance to receive the vaccine if they had been in the shoes of Mayor Paul Heroux earlier this month. My bet is almost no one. It’s an election year in Attleboro, however, so it’s front page news.
I was impressed when I conducted a half-hour interview with then-candidate Jake Auchincloss before last September’s Democratic primary, so I’m not surprised the area’s new congressman hasn’t been shy since going to Capitol Hill. I expect the Harvard graduate and former Marine to soon be a player on the national stage.
It wasn’t that long ago when Charlie Baker was the most popular governor in the country, quite an accomplishment for a Republican in a state dominated by Democrats. That was before the coronavirus, mandatory closings and the failed rollout of the vaccine.
I believe Sen. Ted Cruz objected to the certification of Electoral College votes to appease Texas Republicans. The loyalty of those voters will be certainly put to the test after he deserted his constituents and fled to Cancun amid the winter storm that left millions without power. Who knew Donald Trump was right when he called him “Lyin’ Ted?”
It didn’t take long for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to blame his state’s massive power failures on frozen wind turbines and other green energy sources. Do you think his deceptive statements had anything to do with the fact they he has received more than $26 million in contributions from the oil and gas industry?
Trump may have unwittingly helped Joe Biden escape criticism of his handling of the vaccine. December’s “Operation Warp Speed” White House summit featured Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and a host of experts, state leaders and business executives, but no one from the new administration that would ultimately be responsible for the actual distribution.
Were you one of the Trump voters interviewed by USA Today about the Jan. 6 insurgence? Their responses were disturbing: 58% believed the attack on the Capitol was inspired by Antifa, 28% thought it was simply a rally of his supporters and 4% saw it as a coup attempt to keep Trump in power.
Antifa? Seriously? Why not blame Jewish space lasers for smashing through the doors and windows?
