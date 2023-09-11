Twenty-two years ago this morning, I was wrapping up the Tuesday edition of “Good Morning with Peter Gay” on the fifth floor of the Bronson Building when the control room telephone rang.
It was Clara Beechy, a loyal viewer of the three-hour weekday program. I had first met Clara years earlier when the two of us worked together next door at the Balfour Company.
“Peter, a plane just few into the World Trade Center,” she told me.
Thinking it was probably a small twin-engine plane operated by an inexperienced pilot, I thanked her, hung up the phone and changed the studio monitor to “Today” on NBC.
It was obvious from the slice in the side of the north tower and the black smoke pouring out it was more than the small plane I had suspected.
I was like most that morning, glued to the TV watching in real time one of the most horrific days in American history.
Think back to that day and the days that followed.
We were not Democrats, Republicans and unenrolled voters after the attacks. We were all Americans. A little more than two decades later, we are more divided than ever.
I blame it on money.
The professional politicians who are supposed to be representing our needs, conmen, lobbyists and special interest groups have corrupted government thanks to the amount of money being exchanged for votes in the nation’s capital. It seems like representatives and senators serving multiple terms always retires as wealthy men and women.
Let’s pray democracy in this country doesn’t suffer a fatal blow before another tragedy brings us together again.
That is one of the thoughts I would like to share with you this morning. Here are the others:
No issue highlights how those elected to serve in Washington have failed the American people and humanity as a whole more than immigration.
I was watching a news report on the upcoming presidential election and the issue of border crossings would have on the outcome. The report was a flashback to the 2004 election, proof that national leaders have done next to nothing on the subject over the past two decades.
One of the greatest countries on earth should have come up with a solution by now.
It’s important to note that the migrant families being housed in Plainville hotels are not “illegal.” The families arriving over the Labor Day weekend were granted access and consist mostly of women and children who are escaping rape, torture, even death in Haiti.
Those of us who are true Christians will welcome these families and that has been the case with a number of restaurants, who have stepped up by donating meals. It’s sad to hear that the owners of those restaurants don’t want their names mentioned out of fear of they will lose customers who agree with politicians on the far right side of the aisle.
The timing of the phone call from Gov. Maura Healey’s office to Plainville’s town administrator notifying town officials the migrants were on their way could have been better. The call came in at 5 p.m. on the Thursday before Labor Day weekend.
North TV was on hand when Congressman Jake Auchincloss held a meet and greet event in the select board’s meeting room at Plainville’s town hall late last month.
Auchincloss and his staff, especially those in the Attleboro office, could not have been nicer.
I was extremely disappointed, however, in his senior staff, who would not allow us to cablecast the meeting live or record it for playback at a later date even though it was held in a public building.
They did allow me to conduct a one-on-one interview after the event.
Common sense finally prevailed when the Attleboro City Council voted 7-1 to allow residents to park overnight on city streets from Dec. 1 through March 31.
The ordinance made sense back in the days when TV meteorologists drew weather patterns on chalk boards and children in this area listened to WARA’s Frank Titus in hopes school was canceled.
Technology can now accurately predict — within minutes — when precipitation will hit specific neighborhoods and officials have multiple ways of notifying residents if a temporary parking ban needs to be put in place.
The vote by residents at Plainville’s annual town meeting to cover the expense of government-related programming on Comcast channel 8 required some changes at North TV.
Plainville and King Philip school events, including sports, will now appear only on North TV’s Community Channel: Comcast channel 6. Live streams of those events, along with archived programs are also on the Community Channel page of the northtv.net website. Viewers are required to enter an email address and password to view them.
Since the town’s cable customers will no longer be paying the cost, meetings and future election specials will now be free to all on the Plainville Channel page of that same website.