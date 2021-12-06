The call would inevitably come from the top of the stairs, “It’s time to go to sleep boys, morning comes early.”
It was Mrs. Neary nice way of telling us enough is enough and something I heard whenever I stayed over the house of our nearest neighbors.
Dickie (Richard Neary II) not only lived next door, he was and still is my best friend even though he hasn’t lived in this area for nearly four decades. I was the best man at his wedding and he was mine when Pattie and I walked down the aisle almost 30 years ago.
We always make time to get together whenever he is back in Attleboro or staying at one of his parents’ summer houses in Onset. We haven’t visited his new home yet, so we’ll be flying out to California during February vacation to spend the week with Dick and his wife Kelly.
He’ll be back in his hometown on Saturday, as will his sister Debbie from her home in Potomac, Maryland, to join Pam for the funeral of their mom. Pam is the only one who still lives in Attleboro and was Mrs. Neary’s loving caretaker to the end.
Dorothy Mae Neary passed away in her sleep a week ago Friday at the age of 89. Dottie, as she was known to friends came from humble beginnings growing up in the hills outside of Madison, West Virginia. The small town of only 1,200 people was known as the “Gateway to the Coalfields.”
Residents of Madison — like most coal towns — weren’t wealthy and often struggled to make ends meet. They were hard-working, however, a trait of Mrs. Neary’s for as long as I can remember.
The summer houses I mentioned earlier were in fact motor inns. The Oak Crest Motor Inn and Anchor Inn (two houses down) both overlook Onset Bay. Point Independence, Wickets Island, Onset Island and the southwestern entrance to the Cape Cod Canal are all visible from the large front porch of the Oak Crest.
The months of July and August were anything but a vacation, however.
True to her roots, Mrs. Neary would awake with the sun and spend the time until it set that night making sure guests enjoyed their stay.
Back in Attleboro, she and her husband Dick (Richard Neary) operated a catering business on the side working during the day at their regular jobs and then most weekend nights at area functions in an effort to make the lives of their children better than they had when they were growing up.
Family meant everything to the Nearys.
There was a time when they took in Mrs. Neary’s brother and later her sister and family in order to help them out. While it might have been too much for some, Mrs. Neary loved being able to assist her siblings and have them so near.
Their kindness extended to their neighbors.
After my dad passed away, Mrs. Neary would often spend hours visiting my mom.
It was common to stop by my mom’s house to find the two of them drinking coffee and just talking. The two would also go shopping and then to lunch.
The companionship she gave to my mom after her loss was a godsend and was typical of the woman she was.
Mrs. Neary was happiest when talking about her three children, her love for them as she beamed with pride.
Debbie is a former Miss Massachusetts USA and is now the state director and producer of the Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants.
Dickie is a graduate of Mass. Maritime Academy and travels the world overseeing major engineering projects for General Electric.
I enjoy following his travels on my cell phone and never know where he will pop up next.
In addition to taking care of her mom, Pam is a leader in the retail industry. She has the same work ethic of her mom and a heart just as big.
As proud as she was of them, they were just as proud of her. The love was mutual and is why they made sure they were with her at the end.
While it’s difficult to lose a mother, it’s comforting to know she’s finally at rest with family. Mrs. Neary certainly deserves it.
