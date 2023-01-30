Before I share some of the opinions I have about stories appearing in on the pages of this newspaper over the past weeks, I want to share with you some of the responses I received about last week’s column.
It’s apparent many of you agreed with me about the condition of the area’s roads compared to years ago.
One reader suggested I host a North TV program with people knowledgeable on paving and use quotes from the interviews in a future column. I like that idea. Do you know any paving experts?
Another reader suggested municipalities purchase infrared asphalt heaters to “melt the asphalt and seal cracks and seams.”
“Instead of filling with cold patch, digging it up in the spring and filling in again with hot asphalt,” he explained.
A third reader emailed me to tell me the city tore up the pavement in front of his property on Thacher Street 59 years ago “for purposes of modifying the water main.”
He claims the last communication he received started with, “We are not going to fix the street and we are not going to tell you why.” That can’t be true, can it? I asked him if he has the communication and if he could send it to me. I’ll let you know if he does.
I was disappointed to learn on Tuesday that the “Pothole Jim” mentioned last week thought I was Mike Kirby when he suggested I write about the condition of the roads.
It’s time now for some opinions on this page of the same name.
Sun Chronicle reader and frequent letter writer Gerald F. Chase was correct in disagreeing with this newspaper’s choice for the top story of 2022. I agree it should have been the opening of the new Attleboro High School, a once-in-a-generation story instead of inflation and recession on the front page of the Dec. 31 edition.
Chase was incorrect in claiming this paper should not run photos and stories about former mayor Paul Heroux.
I strongly disagree with my neighbors who oppose rezoning the portion of Highland Park the former clubhouse sits to allow a buyer to open “a restaurant, function hall or even a museum.” I do agree with them, however, if the zoning change would allow the property to be used for other businesses.
Sun Chronicle reader Marsha Goldstein was correct in describing, in a letter to the editor, now-retired North Attleboro tailor Paul Matos and his business partner Manny Batalou as the area’s best tailors. Matos retired last month after decades of tailoring clothes in the back of what used to be Vigorito’s.
Area residents should be concerned about the future of Sturdy Memorial Hospital. While President and CEO Aimee Brewer assured readers of this newspaper the hospital is not at risk of closing its doors, I fear the financial struggles of the past few years make it attractive to for-profit companies.
If Charlie Baker was considered a RINO (Republican In Name Only) by ultra-conservatives in his party, than Rhode Island Gov. Daniel McKee is a DINO (Democrat …) for proposing tax relief in his budget plan.
If it’s illegal to take classified government documents, than Joe Biden, Donald Trump and Mike Pence should be prosecuted. I am fine with the three men serving time for violating the law but realize many of you will disagree, especially if you’re a Democrat or Republican, so I would settle for all three being prohibited from serving in office ever again.
I wasn’t surprised when a witness testified he and two former Fox executives paid millions of dollars in bribes to undermine competing bids for soccer broadcasting rights. This is the same company that employs Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity on its news channel — and I use the word “news” loosely — to say whatever they want to attract gullible viewers.
I’m glad I don’t live in Brazil. Can you imagine living in a country where supporters of a presidential candidate storm into Congress protesting the loss of their candidate?
I think it’s sad Congress felt the need to have to provide additional protection for interracial marriages as part of the Respect for Marriage Act.
I’ll close this week’s column with the answer to the question from last week about Attleborough’s first Roman Catholic church.
Mike was the first to correctly answer St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception. The church, at the corner of North Washington and Tift streets, was constructed in 1857, when what is now North Attleborough was part of was then, Attleborough.
Many of you thought the answer was St. John’s, but that was built 28 years after St. Mary’s. The original wooden St. John’s was destroyed in a fire in 1932 ironically while the current stone church was already being built.
Mike suggested a follow-up question. He asked if I knew the diocese Attleborough was a part of when St. Mary’s and St. John’s were built. I did, how about you?