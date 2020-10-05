Tuesday was the first time in my adult life I had no interest in watching a presidential debate. Why would I when it was evident the president was going to bully his way through 90 minutes of live television?
I was surprised, however, when I turned on CNN and Fox News the next morning and saw that the debate was as bad as it was and shocked that moderator Chris Wallace lost total control.
Wallace’s dad Mike must have been rolling over in his grave over the way his son was used by the president and then Joe Biden.
It’s important to note that the role of moderator isn’t an easy one. I know because I’ve moderated dozens of debates in my 36 years in cable television. Whether it was for a position on a town board, the mayor of a city or representing our area of the state in congress, the most important task of moderating a debate is letting everyone in the room and viewers at home know you are in total control.
I remember being tested the first time I was asked to moderate a debate back in 1996 when Congressman Peter Blute debated James McGovern and a candidate representing either the Green or Libertarian party.
The four of us were crammed into the tiny ICTV-8 studio on the fifth floor of Attleboro’s Bronson Building. The limited space forced me into the dual role of moderator and timer.
Blute and McGovern respected my role at first and then started to ignore my cues when they were out of their allotted time. They also started to interject while the other was speaking.
A thousand thoughts raced through my mind until I announced that I would penalize the offenders by taking time away from future responses; the tactic worked and the rest of the hour-long debate was civil.
There have also been times when spectators, especially at Attleboro City Hall, started to applaud, boo and jeer. I always warned the audience that their actions would not be tolerated and I was prepared to call an end to the evening if the behavior continued.
I often use the 2012 debate between Rep. George Ross and a young Paul Heroux at Attleboro High School as an example of what can happen when spectators become active members in a debate.
I was originally scheduled to moderate that debate until Ross objected, claiming that I wouldn’t be impartial. The gentleman asked to replace me was clearly over his head and allowed the audience to take control.
Ross was repeatedly jeered and — out of frustration — made a gave the middle finger to the audience.
Check it out for yourself. It’s at the 35:50 mark of this YouTube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ewp7jGBSlBQ.
From the footage of Tuesday’s debate I’ve seen, Wallace was too polite.
Had I been in Wallace’s shoes, I would have warned both candidates to follow the format they had agreed to. I would have warned them again the next time a violation occurred and ended the debate if it had happened one more time.
“It’s obvious that the candidates do not respect my role as moderator and refuse to give you — the American people — the information you need to make an informed decision on election day; good night everyone,” I would have said before walking off the stage.
I’m confident I won’t need to say those words to the four candidates taking part in a pair of debates Tuesday night in the North TV studio.
Democratic nominee Adam Scanlon will debate Republican John Simmons at 6:30 p.m. The two North Attleboro town councilors are hoping to succeed Betty Poirier as the representative for all of North Attleboro, Ward 3B in Attleboro and Precincts 1 and 5 in Mansfield in the Massachusetts House for the next two years.
At 8 p.m., Democratic state Sen. Rebecca Rausch will debate Republican Franklin Town Councilor Matt Kelly. The Norfolk, Bristol and Middlesex District seat is on the line.
The two debates will be cablecast live on North TV’s Community Channel: Comcast 15 and Verizon 98 in North Attleboro and Comcast 11 in Plainville.
Nip bottles
Does anyone beside me find it interesting that representatives from an area liquor distributor wrote letters to the editor of this newspaper last week offering the “funding of more robust recycling programs and organized trash pick-ups in Attleboro’s business district?”
The letters were in response to Mayor Paul Heroux’s request of the city council to pass an ordinance banning the sale of small (nip) bottles of liquor.
(Editor’s note: An advertisement by an area liquor store and beverage distributors against the city proposal to ban nip bottles appears on Page B8 of today’s newspaper.)
As I wrote last week, the issue impacts an entire community and not just business districts.
How about this? That same distributor lobbies state officials to add 5-cent deposits on sale of the small bottles.
If they do, then they’re sincere in their offer to “clean up our streets.”
