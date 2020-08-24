Am I the only one who thinks it’s odd that school systems starting the year offering only remote learning will allow student-athletes to assemble at the end of the school day to compete in interscholastic sports?
While the coronavirus has sidelined competitive cheer, football and unified basketball for the first three months of the school year, all other sports will be played. Cross country track, field hockey, golf, gymnastics, soccer and volleyball will begin tryouts Sept. 18.
The irony is that measures such as installing plexiglass can be taken in the classroom to protect teachers and students much easier than on athletic fields and courts.
I ran cross country many years ago and remember the heavy breathing that took place during races. As a runner who never led the pack, I know firsthand that trailing runners are susceptible to inhaling the respiratory droplets of competitors and teammates.
Left-handed field hockey sticks are banned for safety in hopes of preventing players from getting hit accidently on the follow through of an opponent’s swing. The safety measure may prevent those types of injuries, but forces players to have their faces inches from each other away while battling for a loose ball.
The same is true for all positions on the soccer pitch.
Among the positives, those sports are played outdoors; volleyball is, of course, played in gymnasiums. If you know the game, you know that hitters and blockers are inches away from their opponents when the ball is in play, protected only by the net.
I pray that I’m being overcautious and the rush to get back to normal doesn’t result in a player or coach contracting the coronavirus.
Golf and gymnastics are the only fall sports that will allow participants to compete safely.
Speaking of golf, this weekend was the first time in the history of the Deutsche Bank, Dell Technologies and The Northern Trust championships that I was not at TPC Boston to watch the world’s best golfers.
That’s not to say I wasn’t covering a tournament. I was at Foxborough Country Club yesterday to call the action for North TV as Brett Chatfield became the second member of his family to capture the Attleboro Area Golf Association’s “City Open” championship.
Although spectators were prohibited from following the players, the AAGA allowed families and friends to follow the action at home by utilizing software in conjunction with the USGA website.
Every player’s score was posted electronically after each hole enabling those at home to follow an up-to-date leader board throughout the day, just like the PGA tournament a few miles away.
I was disappointed to hear that Alan Ashley had stepped down from his post on the AAGA committee. “Nipper,” as most people know him volunteered thousands of hours over the last four decades making the game more enjoyable for local golfers. Everyone who has played in or attended an AAGA event owes him a debt of gratitude.
State primary
Don’t you wish that the “do not call list” also applied to political campaigns. I received a call from a young woman last week who was apparently very nervous and struggled to get through her prepared spiel.
Rather than hanging up, I waited patiently before telling the novice telemarketer I would consider voting for Dr. Natalia Linos. The truth is I had already mailed my ballot marked for someone else.
Early voting and voting by mail are going to force all candidates, Linos included, to be more aggressive in future campaigns.
Apologies
In last week’s column, I mentioned that the expiring Attleboro solid waste contract had a limit of 32 gallons per week. Although my barrel was 32 gallons, the limit was actually 36. The new trash bins are 35 gallons.
I also wrote that Frank Cook was the lone vote in approving Attleboro’s new solid waste contract. Cook has been off the council for a number of years and it was his council president successor and my ward councilor Mark Cooper who voted no.
Frank had been on the council so long I apparently considered him a permanent fixture.
I have been told that the council does not have the power to approve the contract. The 10-1 vote was to approve the new trash rate and program, although the contract drives the program. Confused? So am I.
Whatever that means, I still assert the time to raise concerns was during the discussion prior to that vote and not after residents started complaining on social media.
