It’s been said that asking questions is the first way to begin change. With that in mind, I have seven questions this week for you to ponder.
Will the percent top 10? I doubt it and that is sad. Voters in Plainville, Seekonk and Wrentham head to the polls today, while those in North Attleboro and Rehoboth cast ballots tomorrow. The sad truth is that the majority of people living in local communities simply don’t care.
How will people know in the future? It’s a question I asked myself during the debates at Plainville’s town hall that North TV organized last week. Not only did we cablecast and stream the debates live, Sun Chronicle reporter Stephen Peterson covered them for this newspaper. It’s becoming painfully obvious that local cable stations and newspapers aren’t going to be around forever. That should concern us all.
Who will decide what viewers will see? It’s something I’ve been asking myself ever since officials in North Attleboro and Plainville suggested the posting of edited versions of board meetings on town websites. The goal would be to attract people who won’t watch an entire meeting. I worry that accusations will be made after one board member’s comments are included but not those of someone with an opposing view. The solution is simple, tell people to use the slider at the bottom of the video to quickly scan through the meeting.
How many people want to attend the final night at Attleboro High School on June 18? My prediction is that the event will sell out based on the conversations I’ve had with graduates and friends of the school. I was corrected on what I wrote in a previous column. While the lights at the current high school will be turned off during a ceremony at the end of the night, they won’t be able to turn on the lights to the new high school because they’ll already be on as a security measure. Principal Bill Runey told me they are working on another way to mark the historic moment.
Are you as tired of hearing about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock as I am? Millions of people have been forced to flee Ukraine, we have the highest inflation in decades and climate change has resulted in tornadoes in the south much earlier in the year than in the past. Two men got into a scrap when one insulted the other’s wife. It happens in a bar somewhere in the country every weekend. Enough already!
Will Tucker Carlson of Fox News be running for office? I know it’s being considered because I received a text from a Republican think tank last week asking me to participate in an “Official GOP Straw Poll.” I tried to vote absolutely not, but only if I supplied my address, employer and occupation. They were also looking for a donation. No, thank you!
Why don’t people say “I love you” more? It’s a thought I had while sitting in the last pew at St. John’s last week with hundreds of other friends and family packed inside the Attleboro church to honor David Bowie of Attleboro who died last week.
I’ve been to a number of funerals in my home church and it was the most people I’d ever seen. Every row was occupied by someone whose life was impacted by Dave, including many of his former AHS classmates.
Dave’s son Neil delivered a moving eulogy. He told a story of how his dad ended every conversation with the words, “I love you.” Neil added that the three words were the words he ever heard from his father.
Neil’s comments brought me back to the last time I saw my dad. His brave battle with pulmonary fibrosis was nearing an end and he uttered those words as we were leaving him for what turned out to be the last time.
Unlike Dave, my dad’s passing was expected, which gave Neil’s words more meaning.
Listening to Neil reflect on the love Dave had for the people in his life made me realize that I need to make those words part of my regular vocabulary.
It’s a lesson we can all learn. Thanks, Dave!