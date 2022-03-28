It’s called a jinx and I know the meaning all too well. The latest time it happened was after my Feb. 7 column when I praised the driver of Attleboro’s sidewalk plow for veering off the sidewalk and into the street because I had already cleared the sidewalk from one end of my property to the next.
Although the next snowstorm after that column dropped less snow and my sidewalk was once again down to the pavement, the operator of the plow made his way past our house anyway. The tracks that propels the plow tore up a strip of our lawn between the snow stakes I had strategically placed.
It is why I resisted the temptation to pull up those stakes a week ago Friday when the temperature exceeded 60 degrees and is why snow shovels will remain at our back door for the foreseeable future. I’m convinced it’s the only way to guarantee we don’t get a measurable storm until December or later.
That was one of many thoughts I had while pulling into the driveway three days ago at the end of another warm day for this time of year. Here are some others:
The letters to the editor by Kenneth Porter and Mark Ambrose were dead on about liquor store honors not living up to their word about helping with the issue of nip bottles littering the city.
I counted 57 nip bottles while walking around my block over the weekend. There were 33 on West Street alone from Berwick Road to Rome Boulevard.
It wasn’t that long ago when Attleboro’s city council voted no to Mayor Paul Heroux’s request to ban sales of the bottles in the city. Council President Mark Cooper warned liquor stores owners at the time, “I expect you to do what you committed to.”
They haven’t. Liquor store owners said what they needed to say in order to get what they wanted. It’s obvious councilors got played.
Will members of the Mansfield Select Board be the first to enact a ban? I have a feeling that once one area town does, others will follow.
I would have to drink a number of nip bottles to agree with Hugh Buchanan’s letter to the editor claiming the pandemic was used by the government to control the American people. He even suggested that there could have been a plan to “put small businesses out of business.”
Speaking of disinformation, I couldn’t have agreed more with Fred Senay’s letter to the editor last week. Senay wrote, “Is Fox News ushering in a new age of yellow journalism and becoming the U.S. arm of propaganda of Pravda?”
If you think that is a little harsh, then you haven’t watched Tucker Carlson.
I asked some friends when they thought civility ended in Washington, D.C. One answered, “Hanging chads.”
My answer was when Robert Murdoch, a foreign-born U.S. citizen, founded Fox News. Now, that’s a conspiracy for you to ponder.
Mike Parker also had a letter I agreed with. He suggested, rather than spending upwards of $10 million to build a new senior center, the city should renovate the former Highland clubhouse. He estimated the cost to be less than $500,000. I know that building better than most and suspect the cost might be as much as $2 million. That would still be a savings of $8 million.
It sickens me to watch Russia attack the citizens of Ukraine while NATO does nothing because they’re afraid of the consequences if they give the country the support it needs to defend itself from attacks from the air. There’s no doubt in my mind that the invasion will play a major role in Republicans gaining control of the Senate and possibly the House in the midterm elections. It may also give the GOP the White House in 2024.
I have to wonder if that is what Putin wants and wouldn’t be shocked to learn the former president and the “genius” have spoken multiple times before and after the start of the invasion.
“Why are you still writing about the former president?” some of you may be asking. Because he hasn’t gone away and still has members of the Republican party petrified to cross him and his followers.
He’s like the proverbial bad penny. I wouldn’t be surprised to find out he’s upset his face isn’t on the coin.