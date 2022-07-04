My hope is you have a wonderful Independence Day and that the holiday is one we’ll be celebrating for decades to come. I have no confidence, however, that will be the case.
Newsweek, for example, reported last month that the Republican Party of Texas voted on several measures for possible inclusion in the party’s official platform, including one seeking a referendum next year on whether the Lone Star State should break away from the rest of the 50 states.
It’s one of several thoughts that I’ve had inside this gray-haired head of mine as I get ready to head out for year 52 vacationing in Truro. Here are some others:
I thank the readers who voiced opposing views to my comment last week that Massachusetts should deny abortions to women in states where the procedure will be illegal. All three brought up valid points.
While not wanting to harm “poor, women of color,” I welcome your ideas on how people living in states that ban abortions can successfully pressure their government to be sympathetic to ALL of their residents and not just the religious right.
I find it interesting that the opinion Justice Clarence Thomas penned in overturning Roe v. Wade warned that he would welcome cases that challenge contraception, same-sex marriage and same-sex consensual relations.
Thomas wants to turn the clock back on many liberties.
Overturning the 1967 Supreme Court decision that deemed anti-miscegenation state laws unconstitutional isn’t on his radar. Could it be that is because he is part of an interracial marriage?
I find it hypocritical that those on the right who applaud Thomas for wanting to eliminate more liberties are the same ones who claim the smallest steps to restrict guns will lead to more drastic measures in the future.
Is it possible the people who predicted the sale of recreational marijuana would lead to chaos in communities with dispensaries were wrong?
Nova Farms in the Attleboro Industrial park, Apotho Therapeutics on Route 1 in Plainville and Native Sun on the same road in North Attleboro are all up and running and there is no proof that the predicted sale of the “gateway drug” has led to a rise in serious drug use.
The people I’ve seen coming out of the local dispensaries are no different than the people I see leaving package stores, except their purchases fit inside small paper bags.
I know that cities and towns have little say on how state roads are maintained in their communities. I certainly hope the same is true for traffic lights on those roads and that Attleboro officials were not the ones responsible for the mess on Route 1 between May Street and Route 123
I realize Chick-fil-A is popular, but is it fair to force thousands of cars every day to have to wait at a light to accommodate one business?
Speaking of May Street, I sympathize with the residents of the street that has become the shortcut for cars heading from Route 123 to Route 1 north. Nearby Cumberland Avenue would have eased the traffic on May Street had North Attleboro officials not barricaded their end of the street behind the Friendly’s restaurant, which is ironic since the town’s Emerald Square Mall initiated the congestion.
My hats off to the Attleboro Fireworks Committee for a spectacular display Friday night. The finale was one of the best I’ve seen, including those at Orlando’s Walt Disney World. The administration, police officers, firefighters, DPW employees and everyone involved in the display deserves your thanks. Blue Pride is obviously not isolated to the city’s high school.
The best way to show your appreciation is to make a donation to the committee for next year’s fireworks and send it to City Hall, 77 Park Street, Attleboro, MA 02703.
I was also impressed with the khaki uniforms worn by a few Attleboro police officers Friday night. I assume it’s a summer uniform for the department. They look similar to those worn by marines, except for the Attleboro police patch and other insignia.