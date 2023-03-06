I am proud to say my household accounted for three of the 4,618 ballots cast in Tuesday’s Attleboro mayoral special election.
The turnout represents 16.54% of the city’s registered votes, impressive when you consider there was only one race and the election was held during a snowstorm.
It makes me wonder if the people living in other communities who mock the area’s only city (I know because I hear it often) will admit Attleboro residents are more engaged in local elections in area towns.
North Attleboro, for example, in spite of dozens of programming hours the North TV staff produces in advance of the annual April town election, had a turnout of only 3.7% last year when voters elected two school committee candidates.
To be fair to my adopted hometown, odd-numbered years are when the majority of races and candidates are on the town’s ballot. Next month’s town council race, for example, has 13 candidates seeking nine seats.
The number is one more than the 12 seeking the same number of seats two years ago. In spite of the importance of the election, a mere 7.4% of voters made the trip to the high school to cast ballots.
The North TV staff also works hard in promoting Plainville’s election and, although the turnout was better than North last year at 13.4%, it was still short of Attleboro on Tuesday.
Wrentham was slightly better with their town election last year with 14.9% of voters weighing in on three races. Mansfield had a turnout of 15.5% when they chose a member of the select board and two school committee members.
Foxboro was the big winner last year with 22% of registered voters casting ballots. The school committee race was the big draw with former New England Patriot Matt Light on the ballot with the election turning into a referendum on the school department’s handling of COVID, which certainly skewed the numbers higher.
The last time Attleboro had a full election was 2021; the turnout was also 22%.
You can conclude what you will, but please don’t try to tell me almost nine out of every 10 registered voters sit out your town’s election because they’re happy and don’t want change.
While I’m on the subject of elections, North TV’s coverage leading up to April 4 in North Attleboro will be different than in past years, as we’re forgoing debates between the candidates for town council and school committee.
To ask a question of 13 candidates and allowing each to have 90-seconds to answer leaves a gap of almost 20 minutes before the first person and the last, an unfair disadvantage to the individual who is first while others have the luxury of hearing others respond and having ample time to prepare an answer.
A school committee debate with six candidates poses a similar problem, so we’ve decided to combine the normal one-on-one interviews I conduct and edit them into a format that resembles a debate. The end result will be six 15-minute school committee specials and six half-hour specials for the council candidates with each addressing a specific issue.
North TV will host debates at Plainville town hall on March 23 between the candidates for the King Philip school committee, planning board and select board. Two candidates are seeking individual seats in each race.
I think of elections every time I read a letter to the editor critical of local government, especially when the reader questions municipal budgets and the use of free cash. Comparisons are often made to business and personal budgets, that’s like comparing apples to an ear of corn.
Cities and towns are prohibited, of course, from raising revenue more than 2.5% a year, a result of frivolous spending almost a half-century ago when leaders would raise taxes every year to the amount needed to fund their budgets.
I work very closely with administrators of two of our area towns and don’t see that type of waste today. To criticize them for budgeting conservatively, making the most of every dollar spent to provide residents with the best service possible and finish the year with a surplus, otherwise known as free cash, should be applauded.
The letters writers need to understand today’s leaders aren’t the same people who led your community in years ago. To blame them for the sins of the past is grossly unfair.
Think you can do better? Run for office. You may even drive up the percentage of votes cast in your community … just like Attleboro!