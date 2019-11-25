Has it really been a year since I wrote my annual Thanksgiving column? Time does indeed feel like it goes faster the older one gets.
It seems like yesterday when I gave thanks in this space for my many blessings, many of which I’m often too busy to fully appreciate.
I am thankful for many things, here are a few:
- I am thankful to work with the hardest working and most talented individuals in our field and am proud to be a member of great teams at this newspaper and North TV. That is a repeat of an item from last year, but it is truer than ever at a time when local media is fighting for survival. Whether it’s declining readership or cable customers cutting the cord, these are challenging times for newspapers and cable access stations alike. I fear for the communities that are going to lose their sources for local news.
- I am thankful to this newspaper’s management, the North TV board of directors and town officials in North Attleboro and Plainville for supporting the new collaboration between our two organizations.
- I am thankful that I am alive during the golden age of New England sports. We were within one Stanley Cup win from a third duck boat parade in an eight-month span. How many areas of the country can say that?
- I am thankful that this year’s Attleboro at North Attleboro Thanksgiving Day game will be the 34th time I’ve worked the game for cable television and/or radio. I’m looking forward to next year’s game at Attleboro’s Tozier-Cassidy Field. The centennial game in the series will also be my 35th, something that will fill a line when it is time to write my obituary many years from now.
- I am thankful to have witnessed Derek Johnson capture the Attleboro Area Golf Association title at Norton Country Club. Derek’s demeanor on the golf course exemplifies everything that makes the annual AAGA championship special. I’ve never seen a show of respect when a champion is crowned like I did that Sunday afternoon.
- I am thankful that Highland Country Club is now a park and not a housing development. It’s no secret that I would have preferred the property be operated as a municipal golf course, but the trustee appointed by the court to handle the selling of assets made that impossible.
- I am thankful that I still run into many of the friends Pattie and I made at Highland, although we miss Friday night dinners in the grill room followed by drinks at the bar served by Donna or Joanne.
- I am thankful that I booked a tee time at Triggs Memorial Golf Course in Providence back in May. I took an immediate liking to the course designed by the legendary Donald Ross and am very happy that I joined the Inner Club run by the course’s volunteers. I was able to participate in a number of tournaments throughout the season at a cost of only $200. Many of the people I invited to join me this summer are considering joining the club, as well.
- I am thankful for the Rev. Chris Peschel and the Rev. David Costa. Peschel was the administrator at Attleboro’s St. John the Evangelist and St. Vincent de Paul parishes, while Costa was the pastor at Sacred Heart, St. Mark’s and St. Mary’s in North Attleboro. I’m happy to hear that both men are doing well in their new assignments: Peschel in Westport and Costa in Somerset.
- I am thankful for the North Attleboro “legends” I interviewed over the past year for the North TV series of that name.
- I am thankful for Pattie, Bridget and Tiger for putting up with the grumpy old guy in our house. I turned 60 back in May and find that I have less patience than I did when I was younger, especially with motorists I encounter on area roads.
- I am thankful for readers like you. This is the 566th column I’ve written since the paper was looking for someone to fill space in their weekly North Attleboro Chronicle. It wouldn’t have been possible without your support.
