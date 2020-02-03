Super Bowl LIV was a lot less stressful than the LI, LI and LIII games when our local team was playing in the big game.
I still had a rooting interest, however, thanks to Kansas City’s Anthony Sherman. I had the pleasure of calling the North Attleboro native games when he played for the Red Rocketeers the first fall North TV was in operation.
My hope was that the Chiefs would win and Sherman would score a touchdown. I would have also been happy with a forced fumble or recovery of one when he was on the field for special teams.
I was also hoping Patrick Mahomes would throw at least three interceptions and the Chiefs would win in spite of their quarterback. Mahomes is probably a great young man, but I’m not a big fan of the young breed of quarterbacks and their demonstrative celebrations when they make plays their paid to make.
Those were a few of the thoughts that were inside this gray-haired of mine on Super Bowl Sunday. Here are some more:
Pattie has me spending a couple of hours each weekend cleaning out our cellar. She claims I’m a hoarder, while I like to consider myself simply sentimental when it comes to holding on to keepsakes.
I came across two plastic bins of VHS tapes last weekend I had used to record our favorite programs long before Comcast introduced VCR technology.
One of the tapes was from 2002 and included a commercial for McDonald’s new Big N’ Tasty burger.
The ad featured the Grimace character and New York businessman Donald Trump. I would have never predicted that the big guy would become president.
I mean Trump, of course and not the Grimace, although Donald is now almost the same size as the purple character.
That spot was followed by a Jordan’s Furniture commercial when Eliot Tatelman and his brother were the spokesmen for the chain. Do you remember the other brother’s name? The answer is below.
We may be looking for a new place to vacation during the first week in July. The notification we normally receive by the end of January never arrived. My fear is that the owners of cottage 10 at Days’ Condominiums in Truro won’t be renting it this summer. That would be especially disappointing since this would have been my 50th year staying in one of the waterfront cottages overlooking Cape Cod Bay.
I consider Mike Kirby a good friend, but I couldn’t disagree more with a column he recently wrote about keeping New England on Eastern Standard Time.
I not only want to move to Atlantic Standard Time, I’d also continue with Daylight Savings Time.
How great would it be to have midsummer sunsets around 9:30 p.m.?
If the shift is deemed too dangerous for students going to school, as Mike claimed, I suggest moving clocks ahead an hour in March like we now do and repeat the move on the third Sunday in June.
We could then set them back an hour at 2 a.m. on the Sunday of Labor Day weekend and again on the first Saturday in November. I’d call the second hour “double Daylight Savings Time.”
There was a great article on the religion page of this paper in late December about the length of sermons among the major branches of Christianity in the U.S. Am I a bad Catholic because a homily of more than five minutes loses my interest?
You’ve probably noticed the number of news stories recently concerning past accusations against priests in the Diocese of Fall River. I’ve been told from someone in the know that files have been in disarray for decades and every document is now being examined while priests’ folders are organized.
I apparently entered the wrong amount when I mailed the December check for North TV’s Simple IRA plan. The company that administers our plan mailed me a check last month for one cent, the amount I overpaid instead of sending me an email notifying us to pay a penny less in January.
The impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate was a colossal waste of taxpayers’ money and I write that not because I think the president was innocent. No one can convince me he isn’t guilty of every accusation made by the House impeachment managers.
There was no way, however, the Republican senators were going to risk alienating Trump’s base. There is simply too much money available to elected officials in Washington as long as they keep getting re-elected.
History will judge Trump as the most corrupt president ever elected.
Answer: Barry Tatelman and his brother Eliot took over the family business in 1973 from their father Samuel. Barry left Jordan’s in 2006 to pursue other interests such as producing Broadway shows and opening his own film company.
