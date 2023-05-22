A handful of readers I encountered over the past week complimented me on the past couple of columns. I was not exaggerating when I answered I couldn’t recall what I wrote about in those columns.
Today’s column is my 712nd since former editor Mike Kirby invited me to contribute to this paper more than a decade ago, so I’m sure you can understand how the many topics I’ve shared have become a blur.
I do know the one thing the last two columns had in common, they were both a collection of thoughts no more than a paragraph or two.
I find those columns easier to read and they also take less time to write during the busy times of the year at North TV.
Dan Shaughnessy uses the same format for his column every week in The Sunday Boston Globe and if it it’s good enough for the 14 time Mass Sportswriter of the Year, it’s good enough for me.
Did you know Taylor Swift was in the area this weekend? My bet is you did as the area’s newspapers, radio stations and television stations bombarded us with stories about the Swifties preparing for and attending her three concerts at Gillette Stadium.
Swift is certainly talented, but enough already.
Let me explain how over the top it was for those of you who might have awoken from a coma early this morning. Boston and Providence TV stations were live from the stadium’s parking lot Thursday reporting on thousands of fans lined up to purchase concert merchandise.
The number of reporters and anchors incorporating the names of Swift’s songs into their stories this week was nauseating.
Have you seen the SUV driving around North Attleboro with the flag depicting Donald Trump standing on a tank with an explosion behind him?
I didn’t get a chance to talk to the driver of the vehicle. Given the chance, however, I would have asked if the blast represents the former president’s efforts to blow up the constitution or democracy.
I visited the new press box at North Attleboro High School’s Raymond E. Beaupre Jr. Field on Friday and was impressed.
The new concession stand and restrooms still need to be constructed, followed by landscaping and the chance of another addition I’m not at liberty to disclose at this time (off the record information). The home of the school’s football, field hockey, soccer, lacrosse, track and numerous youth athletic teams will be a facility the entire community can be proud of.
Many residents will get their first look at the improvements when the field hosts the high school graduation a week from Friday night (live on North TV).
Construction is under way on the rotary at the intersection of Rathbun Willard Drive, Rome Boulevard and Drummond Street adjacent to the new Attleboro High School.
I drove past the site on Friday and it looked like the foundation for the large, blue, three dimensional “A” that will be placed in the middle of the rotary is under way.
I passed the rotary on my way to lunch at the Blue Pride Bistro on Friday. Based on the number of customers inside the restaurant, it’s obvious the Attleboro community has discovered what I have known for months — the students and teachers deliver the best food for the money in the area.
Did you see the posting on social media this past week from an employee in the office at the Emerald Square Mall?
“We just want to advise that Emerald Square is still very much open,” the post read.
If that is the case, the mall owner might want to trim the overgrown bushes partially obstructing the marquee signs at the entrance.
While they’re at it, they should change the letters on one side of the sign. It currently reads, “Holiday season is coming fast, shop with us to.”
The rest of the message is blocked by the bushes.
You can thank me if the Celtics won last night’s Game 3 of their playoff series against the Miami Heat. I kid you not when I tell you, with the exception of the two Game 7s, Boston has lost every game I have watched.
It is why I didn’t watch last night and is why I’m probably finding the score on page B1 of this paper while you’re reading this.