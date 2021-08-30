If you were driving northbound on Route 1 through North Attleboro Thursday morning you probably spotted a road crew in bright green vests.
The good news is that they were actually working.
The bad news is that they weren’t filling the lengthy gap in the pavement where Elm Street crosses East Washington Street.
The workers were from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation’s Highway Division, so you know the bothersome foxhole, large enough for an army to defend the entrance to town’s center, wasn’t their priority.
Instead, they were trimming weeds growing through cracks in the median across from Walgreens and clearing taller growth near the site of the former Handy & Harman building.
“Unbelievable,” I muttered to my coworker on our way to a video shoot.
It reminded me of my observations of the same state department when they put pedestrians at risk many years ago when I was hosting “Good Morning with Peter Gay” on the top floor of Attleboro’s Bronson Building.
It took members of Mass Highway a number of weeks to come up with a pattern for the traffic signals that did not endanger people trying to cross the busy intersection of County, North Main, Park and South Main streets (Routes 123 and 152).
I would see them adjust the timing of the lights and then leave. Someone, most likely city officials, would complain and they’d be back to tweak them again.
The project became a running gag on my program to the point a supervisor showed up one morning to tell me he did not appreciate me ridiculing his workers.
“Wouldn’t it make sense for your workers to stay for a few hours, make adjustments, watch what impact they had on pedestrians trying to cross the busy streets and do so until the pattern worked for walkers and motorists alike?” I countered.
He didn’t have an answer.
Why? Because it made sense and state government seldom makes sense.
I like beautiful roadsides as much as the next person, but wouldn’t it have made more sense to have workers filling annoying potholes before clearing weeds?
Please know that officials in Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Wrentham and Foxboro are not responsible for potholes on Route 1. It’s a state road. I wouldn’t be surprised to learn that municipalities are actually prohibited from helping their own residents by taking care of dangerous road conditions on Route 1.
Another example of the state’s lack of common sense occurred last week when the state’s Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) gave Education Commissioner Jeff Riley the authority to issue a mask mandate for the Commonwealth’s public schools, something he did the following day. Why did the board wait so long?
School committees and other local government boards have been hammered over the past month by angry parents who don’t want their children to have wear masks during the upcoming school year.
The Attleboro School Committee heard from many parents earlier this month before voting 5-4 to require them for students in pre-K to grade 6.
The North Attleboro School Committee never voted on a mandate but still heard from parents who didn’t want a requirement issued.
The Plainville School Committee reviewed their face covering policy during a meeting Tuesday night as parents shouted objections. Committee members showed more restraint then I would have.
While that was happening, North Attleboro Town Manager Michael Borg was granted the authority — by the town’s board of health — to order masks to be worn in town buildings. The debate lasted nearly two hours as parents demanded to be heard.
Why did those boards have to endure that pressure when the state eventually superseded any policies they would have enacted?
Why couldn’t DESE have announced a month ago that a decision would be forthcoming a week or two before the start of school?
Why has Gov. Charlie Baker disappeared after leading the state so well during the first year of the fight against COVID-19?
Why? Because it’s state government and people aren’t accountable.
Thursday’s clearing of weeds on a road that desperately needs attention elsewhere is the perfect metaphor for state government: Avoid the hard work in favor of doing something easier that looks great but does no good.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.