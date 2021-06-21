Tony Calcia would often begin his many stints as master of ceremonies by asking, “Can everyone see me?”
The joke was, of course, in reference to his size.
His self-deprecating humor would continue for a few minutes before he turned his attention to those in the room. After all, how could you be upset if he made a joke about you after doing the same to himself?
No one could see Tony during the special event to celebrate his life Saturday morning at one of his favorite spots in earth, Community Field, but his presence was felt.
Tony died suddenly on March 27, 2020, when Massachusetts and most of the world was on lockdown due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus.
Although Tony’s funeral was limited to a small gathering of family, hundreds of others in dozens of cars followed the procession through North Attleboro as it stopped at numerous spots that were significant in his life.
Tony loved his hometown and residents showed Saturday that the feeling was mutual.
21 East
The six-story apartment complex across South Washington Street from Community Field was in the news this week.
I was impressed with the members of North Attleboro’s planning board when they turned down a request from officials of the 21 East apartment complex on the site of the former Balfour building.
Planning Board Chair Marie Clarner said it best: “I feel like we’re in a lose, lose, lose (situation) at the moment.”
Apartments have been ready for tenants for months but the town has withheld the issuing of an occupancy permit until flooding issues are addressed.
A woman who lives on Holbrook Street and whose property abuts 21 East told the board she had water in her basement for months as a result of the project.
Her family is without heat and hot water as a result.
“The only thing we’re surviving on right now is electricity,” the woman said. “Why should they be allowed to have people in there with hot running water and air conditioning and I don’t even have that?”
She added that she is worried about what will happen the next time a tropical storm hits the area.
A man who was supposed to move into his apartment at 21 East months ago asked the board to grant a permit for partial occupancy, “I’ve felt entrapped because I’ve been promised this space since March without this ever being a possibility.”
That’s certainly not the fault of town officials and the residents of Holbrook Street they serve.
Juneteenth
I’ve encountered a number of people — all white males — who have mocked about the creation of the federal holiday to commemorate the end of slavery.
I’ve heard others — all white males — state that they don’t consider America a racist nation.
I don’t agree and point to the recent yearbook-signing at Seekonk’s Hurley Middle School as proof that we have a long way to go before we are truly free of racism.
I have to wonder if the opinion of those white males would be different if they had been born to a minority family in a big city with parents struggling to put food on the table.
Your welcome
Last week in this space I thanked the members of the enterology department at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro for the care they gave me during a recent colonoscopy.
It is not the first time I’ve complimented the staff at Sturdy.
It is the first time, however, I’ve received a phone call thanking me for the shout out.
One of the nurses left a message on my voicemail on Friday.
“Thank you for the very kind words that you said about your experience here,” the recording, from Elaine, said.
“All the nurses here really appreciate it and thank you very much,” she added.
You’re welcome. It’s the least I could have done for how comfortable you made me during a procedure only a sadist would enjoy.
